Rumored Why Jon Jones Is Really Avoiding Tom Aspinall From The Perspective Of Jon Jones

Why Jon Jones Isn’t Fighting Tom Aspinall (Yet): A Deeper Look

From the outside, it’s easy to say Jon Jones is “ducking” Tom Aspinall. But if you look deeper — from the perspective of a late-career, all-time great — the decision starts to make a lot more sense.

Let’s break it down:
1. The Opponent Nobody Wants

Tom Aspinall represents one of the most dangerous types of opponents in MMA:

A high-risk, low-reward fighter.

He’s incredibly skilled, explosive, well-rounded — and still building his name. That means:

  • If Jon beats him: the mainstream audience barely notices. No huge legacy boost. No myth-building moment.
  • But if Jon loses to him: it’s catastrophic. A loss to a newer, less-established fighter could tarnish his GOAT status in the eyes of fans.

This is the same reason fighters like Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad got avoided for so long — not because people were afraid of them, but because there wasn’t enough narrative upside to justify the risk.

2. Ngannou Offers Everything Aspinall Doesn’t

Francis Ngannou, on the other hand, offers mythology:
  • Former UFC champ who never lost his belt
  • One of the scariest knockout artists in MMA history
  • Huge crossover potential from boxing
  • A win over him makes headlines, not just headlines — legends

For Jon, it’s the perfect story: conquer the beast, stamp the legacy, exit the sport at the top.

3. Motivation Is Everything Late in a Career

“It’s hard to get up and run when you sleep in silk sheets.”

At this point in Jon’s life, he’s not looking to prove he’s the best anymore — he’s looking for fights that ignite something deeper. The kind of opponent that gets you out of bed at 5AM with fire in your blood.


Jon has admitted he’s struggled with motivation for years — and we’ve seen that. Think of his performances against:
  • Reyes – looked uninspired
  • Smith, Santos – dominant but flat
  • Gane – focused, sharp, surgical

You can feel the difference when the stakes mean something to him.


4. Fighting Aspinall Feels Like More of the Same


In many ways, Tom Aspinall brings back the energy Jon was trying to escape at light heavyweight:

  • A tough, talented, dangerous challenger
  • But not someone who brings drama, personal rivalry, or history
  • No big audience draw, no emotional angle

And when you’re already the GOAT, you don’t wake up excited for just another killer. You want a moment that transcends the sport.

5. Fighter Psychology: Fans Don’t See the Full Equation

To a fan, it looks like fear. But to a fighter at Jon’s level, it’s math:

  • Risk vs. reward
  • Energy vs. meaning
  • Health vs. legacy
  • Boredom vs. legacy moment
  • Even Demetrious Johnson said recently he’s not coming back unless it’s a fight that “gets his dick hard.” That sounds crass, but it’s honest. Fighters don’t fight well without fire — especially at the highest level.

Final Word

Jon Jones probably respects Tom Aspinall. Maybe even fears him a bit. But it’s not fear that drives this. It’s lack of inspiration.

Ngannou is the dragon he wants to slay. Aspinall is the next generation — but unless he builds more of a mythos around himself, he’ll keep being avoided for the same reasons so many great fighters before him were:

Too dangerous to ignore.

Too unrewarding to chase.


Disclaimer - this is what GPT curated, I take no personal responsibility for what is stated in this excerpt. It is simply food for thought and discussion. Thank you for reading.
 
