Why JAILTON ALMEIDA is the slight favourite against curtis?

60% of his wins by sub,curtis is the best wrestler in hw how can jailton win?
it was a perfect uppercut,can jailton punch any close to that?The difference is that Derrick Lewis knocked out Curtis Blaydes but couldn't hurt Jailton Almeida.
It's not about Jailton being able to land it. It's that Derrick could land it on Blaydes but couldn't on Jailton. That's what the bettors see.it was a perfect uppercut,can jailton punch any close to that?
Terrible responses lately on Sherdog, worse than usual.
That's why you THINK the odds are that way; there are a lot of reasons people make the bets they do. That isn't a reliable as an identified 'most common' betting strategy; the odds don't consistently reflect that.You do realize that, if two guys have never fought each other, the main way of deciding the ODDS are by MMath, right?
I have no idea, personally, who is going to win. But if you look at their shared opponents, Jailton Almeida did much better. That is my explanation for the odds, which are mostly influenced by how other people bet.
So no, it's not a terrible response. It is a perfectly reasonable response. People betting see, "Blaydes lost to Lewis, Almeida beat Lewis" and bet accordingly. That's not necessarily sound logic but that's why the odds are what they are.
That is obviously an atrocious way to pick fights (or any sport) because it ignores the specific matchups as well as overall context, which are the most important thing. This is a bad matchup for Almeida. In ANY sport, fighter/team A may be able to beat fighter/team B, and fighter/team B may be able to beat fighter/team C, but that DOES NOT follow that team A can necessarily beat team C.
for real. Ive trined with so many legit college wrestlers who steamroll white up through bue belts, but when they go against someone who can lay some traps they start taking the bait. The big one is exposing their backs. Even when they start being offensive machines they still cant seem to break that.Maybe heavyweight wrestling just isn't that good and I know Blaydes has accolades in it but his grappling does not impress.
well Francis became champ while having about the opposite but till as limited skill set as Almeida. But i admit i am completely unsure and cant WSIT to see this fight whole crd is stacked
You realize that matchups matter and MMAth is faulty, right? Yes, Blaydes has been vulnerable to hard punchers. Problem is: Almedia is nothing of the sort. Other than fighting Lewis, his opponents have been utter cans. The ability to hold people down with no other notable abilities will only take you so far in MMA these days.