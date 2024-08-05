Why isn’t Belal Muhammad the key to Saudi Arabia/the Middle East?

koa pomaikai said: For some weird reason all the big stars getting the Saudi push are Eastern Europeans/Russians.



Last I checked, Russia isn’t part of the Middle East.



Belal Muhammad is actually a middle eastern fighter, you’d think the UFC would be excited to have him as their connection to the Middle East.



But no, they’d rather have Islam who is a Dagestani Russian. Just seems strange, what sort of geopolitical thing am I missing? Click to expand...

I'm guessing it's because the middle east is a politically and religiously complicated place. Just by having a guy with a middle eastern name is not going to mean he represents all middle east. It's like the UFC sticking a bunch of japanese fighters on a card in China and hoping the crowd would cheer for them.On the other hand, Russia has close ties with the middle eastern countries. When Western airlines stopped flying to Russia and Russian airlines were sanctioned by the West, the only connection between Russia and the West is through the middle east airlines