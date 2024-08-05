Why isn’t Belal Muhammad the key to Saudi Arabia/the Middle East?

K

koa pomaikai

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
60
Reaction score
140
For some weird reason all the big stars getting the Saudi push are Eastern Europeans/Russians.

Last I checked, Russia isn’t part of the Middle East.

Belal Muhammad is actually a middle eastern fighter, you’d think the UFC would be excited to have him as their connection to the Middle East.

But no, they’d rather have Islam who is a Dagestani Russian. Just seems strange, what sort of geopolitical thing am I missing?
 
koa pomaikai said:
For some weird reason all the big stars getting the Saudi push are Eastern Europeans/Russians.

Last I checked, Russia isn’t part of the Middle East.

Belal Muhammad is actually a middle eastern fighter, you’d think the UFC would be excited to have him as their connection to the Middle East.

But no, they’d rather have Islam who is a Dagestani Russian. Just seems strange, what sort of geopolitical thing am I missing?
Click to expand...
I'm guessing it's because the middle east is a politically and religiously complicated place. Just by having a guy with a middle eastern name is not going to mean he represents all middle east. It's like the UFC sticking a bunch of japanese fighters on a card in China and hoping the crowd would cheer for them.

On the other hand, Russia has close ties with the middle eastern countries. When Western airlines stopped flying to Russia and Russian airlines were sanctioned by the West, the only connection between Russia and the West is through the middle east airlines
 
World eater said:
Belal is an american born in Chicago?
Click to expand...
First Palestinian UFC Champion: Belal Muhammad Puts Palestine on ...
 
We heard last Saturday, that most of these Russians who fought on the FN card, feel like they are at home when fighting there.
Belal feels at home in Chicago or in the shittiest neighborhoods in Manchester. Maybe it’s that?
 
World eater said:
According to that logic, Miočić is Croatian. Can we get the Jon - Stipe card in Zagreb?
Click to expand...

That logic makes more sense than a bunch of Russians being treated as hometown heroes in Saudi Arabia?

I mean they put Mexican fighters on Mexico held events

Chinese fighters on China held events but they choose Russian fighters for Middle East events?

I’m clearly missing something.
 
I remember when he fought another American fighter and the crowd chanted ‘USA!’. Felder stated that Belal was an American born in Chicago. Ah how times have changed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MigitAs
Big push behind anyone associated with Saudi Arabia/Middle east rn.
2 3
Replies
52
Views
501
Carrotman23
Carrotman23
LeonardoBjj
International Global defence budget jumps to record high of $2440bn
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,427
Messages
55,980,366
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top