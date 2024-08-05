Why isn’t Belal Muhammad the key to Saudi Arabia/the Middle East?

koa pomaikai
Jul 23, 2024
For some weird reason all the big stars getting the Saudi push are Eastern Europeans/Russians.
Last I checked, Russia isn’t part of the Middle East.
Belal Muhammad is actually a middle eastern fighter, you’d think the UFC would be excited to have him as their connection to the Middle East.
But no, they’d rather have Islam who is a Dagestani Russian. Just seems strange, what sort of geopolitical thing am I missing?
