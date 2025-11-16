Why Islam/Usman would be even worse than Jones/Stipe

JoeRowe said: Not only was Stipe was 2-2 in his last 4 fights while Usman is 1-3, but WW actually has a myriad of true contenders. HW had Pavlovich & Aspinall when Jones/Stipe was initially made, while WW has Shavkat, Morales, Garry/Belal winner, & Prates.



This would be the worst title shot since Jones vs Chael and its not even close. The MMA fanbase, including any members of the bathtub brigade that have integrity, need to universally rebuke this idea.



Beating Stipe did nothing for the perception of Jon's career. If anything it hurt his legacy & Islam beating Usman would do the same.



I personally have Islam in the top 7 all-time with Jones(there before the Stipe fight), GSP, Mouse, Fedor, Anderson, & Aldo(let us not forget his resume before he started losing). But if he wants to separate himself into #1 all-time, then taking the 0s from Shavkat and Morales is the way to go.



He's been killing so many winning streaks, and to add undefeated phenoms from the next generation while breaking Anderson's 16-fight streak, AND defending 2 belts multiple times, he could become the unequivocal GOAT of MMA.

There is a big difference here between Miocic and Usman. You bring up these records and numbers, but you gotta look at the context behind it.Stipe was 2-2, so what? He was coming off a pretty bad KO loss, and was inactive and retired for 3.5 years. Usman on the other hand may be 1-3, however his last fight was an actual win over a top 10 WW on a hot streak in June. The fights prior was a close loss at MW on short notice and the two fights prior were title fights, a fight where Usman was dominating and got hit with a hail mary kick and the 2nd a loss in a majority decision. Usman has actually remined active and has 4 fights in the last 3 years.Usman has been an active fighter and actually proved he's stil at the top of the division, while Stipe was pretty much retired and done. So not, it's not even close to the worse title fights, it's actually not a bad one. So Islam beating Usman would still do a lot for him and his legacy. While there are other contenders at WW, Usman is not a bad fight at all. Usman is the most accomplished WW by far over everyone, and he's still clearly able to compete against the best. The other guys are solid title fights too, but the argument can be they are too green to add much to Islams resume.