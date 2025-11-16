Why Islam/Usman would be even worse than Jones/Stipe

JoeRowe
Not only was Stipe was 2-2 in his last 4 fights while Usman is 1-3, but WW actually has a myriad of true contenders. HW had Pavlovich & Aspinall when Jones/Stipe was initially made, while WW has Shavkat, Morales, Garry/Belal winner, & Prates.
This would be the worst title shot since Jones vs Chael and its not even close. The MMA fanbase, including any members of the bathtub brigade that have integrity, need to universally rebuke this idea.
Beating Stipe did nothing for the perception of Jon's career. If anything it hurt his legacy & Islam beating Usman would do the same.
I personally have Islam in the top 7 all-time with Jones(there before the Stipe fight), GSP, Mouse, Fedor, Anderson, & Aldo(let us not forget his resume before he started losing). But if he wants to separate himself into #1 all-time, then taking the 0s from Shavkat and Morales is the way to go.
He's been killing so many winning streaks, and to add undefeated phenoms from the next generation while breaking Anderson's 16-fight streak, AND defending 2 belts multiple times, he could become the unequivocal GOAT of MMA.
