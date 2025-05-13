Why Islam-Arman is not an option for IFW?

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
444
Reaction score
522
I know, because of Dana.

No fight makes more sense.

Ilia - Charles on the same card. If Arman wins, for the next TS.
If Arman loses, the winner takes the belt.
 
U dagi haters just don't want Islam to get a shot at double champ status eh. He gave Volk 2 chances when Volk was #1 p4p and did not get respect for it.

Now Ilia is not even #1 p4p and in a volks weight class of 145. What does he have to gain

All the media and top fighters at 170 gives Islam the respect and says he deserves to jump the line. Only u dagi hater cry babies are still coping smh

Let the man get what he deserves, a shot at double champ and then Islam vs Ilia will happen after that.

Islam ain't no duck like your boy Jones, ducked Ngannou so hard and now ducking Aspinall
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Vigfree
Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
bjjwar
bjjwar
moosaev
Should Islam lobby for Arman?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Rubios
R
MigitAs
Topuria vs Tsarukyan in 2025?
Replies
8
Views
946
moosaev
moosaev
R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2
Replies
28
Views
653
markg171
markg171
R
What does Islam need to do to please you?
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
3K
OmegaRugal
O

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,566
Messages
57,293,151
Members
175,626
Latest member
Gin808

Share this page

Back
Top