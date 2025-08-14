Why is WW always locked up and slow moving?

So we dont' have squat rankers like colby or jorge relevant anymore but the division is still locked up by people not fighting.



What is going on in this division. It seems like this might be a WW specific thing as it has become normalized now.



Let's look at the 10 top:

Champ: JDM - next fight against islam in Nov/Dec



#1 Belal - Hasn't fought in 3 months. Coming of a loss. No opponent scheduled . You would think he would want to get going again after the loss.



#2 Sean brady - Hasn't fought in 5 months. No opponent scheduled. I guess he is waiting for a title shot after JDM and Islam fight. He really could have fought Belal in the meantime to avenge his one loss.



#3 Shavkat Rakmonov - Has not fought in 9 months. Injured and out until 2026. He was the number one contender and Belal ducked him. He will need to work himself back on return. No opponent scheduled .



#4 Leon Edwards - On a 2 fight losing streak so you would think he would want to come back. Hasn't fought in 5 months. He just refused a fight with MVP. No opponent scheduled.



#5 Kamuru Usman - Had a big win 2 months ago after not fighting for close to 2 years. Is a big name that 1-3 could use to pad their title shot argument but nothing has been signed. Can easily have him vs Belal or Brady at JDM vs islam for the next contender. No opponent scheduled.



#6 Ian Garry - Hasn't fought in 4 months. Is delusional enough to think he is due a title shot and the number one contender and suggested sitting out until he got a title shot. No opponent scheduled.



#7 Michaal Morales - really talented. Undefeated and just 26 years. Hasn't fought in in 3 months. Is in a real tough spot, because the guys above him will pull rank and refuse to fight him until they are desperate. Has called for Garry and Garry has already refused to fight him saying he see's the fight happening in 2-3 years. No opponent scheduled.



#8 Joaquin Buckley - Was really rising before Usman killed his momentum. You would think he wants to go back at it and pick up, but it has only been 2 months. He is a tough spot as the guys above him except Morales will refuse to fight him and will be very happy for buckley to take the role of gatekeeper previously held by Burns and currently held at lw by guys like Beniel and gamrot. No opponent scheduled.



#9 Colby Covington - Washed up trash fighter. Completely done. He continues to refuse fights. Recently ducked Kevin Holland and MVP. On record as saying he will only fight Paddy, Porier, Oliveira, Volk or Topuria next @ 170. He hasn't fought in 10 months. His last fight he looked for an exit and quit as soon as possible. He laughably also believes he will be inducted into the hall of fame. He might have started all the stalling culture at WW. No opponent scheduled.



#10 Gilbert Burns - Lots of respect for this guy. He has been the only ww putting in the work. He is 39 and done at this point. Hasn't fought in 3 months but he can get a pass. Is it a fight guy now gatekeeping guys from 15 to 11. No opponent scheduled.





Is it fair to say this is the worst and most frustrating division in the ufc right now?