Why is Ulberg vs Blachowicz 3 rounds?

This happens over and over and over again. The UFC makes some great fight and then, just because it isn't the main event, it gets booked for 3 rounds. This is so fucking annoying! Didn't we get five round non title fights ages ago precisely for this reason? I can't even count any more how many great fights there have been that got booked for 3 and at the end of the third I feel like there's so much more to this fight, I NEED to see more rounds of this.
Thoughts on this?
