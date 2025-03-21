  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why is Ulberg vs Blachowicz 3 rounds?

This happens over and over and over again. The UFC makes some great fight and then, just because it isn't the main event, it gets booked for 3 rounds. This is so fucking annoying! Didn't we get five round non title fights ages ago precisely for this reason? I can't even count any more how many great fights there have been that got booked for 3 and at the end of the third I feel like there's so much more to this fight, I NEED to see more rounds of this.

Thoughts on this?
 
Don't think Ulberg is good enough to deserve five round fight. He literally beat nobody and there's not much hype behind the guy on here either. Maybe in Australia or where he's from.
 
