Why is UFC 299 an incomparably better card than UFC 300?

UFC 299
Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera135 lbs
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill205 lbs
I don't understand. UFC 300 was supposed to be the best card ever according to the red goof.
It's not like there has been big names dropping due to injuries or pissing hot like Conor and Jones for UFC 200. I'd argue there's only one compelling fight on UFC 300 in Arman vs Oliveira. That's it. I count 7 on UFC 299.
This is pretty odd.
- Dustin Poirier vs. B. Saint-Denis155 lbs
- Gilbert Burns vs. J. Maddalena170 lbs
- Petr Yan vs. Yadong Song135 lbs
- Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page170 lbs
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips135 lbs
- CJ Vergara vs. Asu Almabaev125 lbs
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber125 lbs
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida265 lbs
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos155 lbs
- Michel Pereira vs. M. Oleksiejczuk185 lbs
- Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian265 lbs
- Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz125 lbs
- Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba205 lbs
- Weili Zhang vs. Xiaonan Yan115 lbs
- Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić205 lbs
- Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling145 lbs
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan155 lbs
- Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway155 lbs
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage185 lbs
- D. Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt135 lbs
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller155 lbs
- Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison135 lbs
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes145 lbs
- Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez115 lbs
