Why is UFC 299 an incomparably better card than UFC 300?

UFC 299

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera135 lbs
UFC 300

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill205 lbs

I don't understand. UFC 300 was supposed to be the best card ever according to the red goof.

HGrxHWs.jpg


It's not like there has been big names dropping due to injuries or pissing hot like Conor and Jones for UFC 200. I'd argue there's only one compelling fight on UFC 300 in Arman vs Oliveira. That's it. I count 7 on UFC 299.

This is pretty odd.
 
The number 300 is just so hyped up and everyone expected it to be some magical historical legendary event with the biggest names in history
1708263636442.png
 
Yeah ufc 300 needed kaitlyn chookgaian, josh Parisian, and Phillip lins to truly make it the best card ever
 
FreedomCricket said:
Why do people hate on Hill?

He earned the LHW and deserves his shot to get it back after the vacate, just like Jiri did.
Not hating just stating he's not a big enough name to headline this card, he wasn't champ long and had 0 defenses. He's not a star like Izzy at all.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
The number 300 is just so hyped up and everyone expected it to be some magical historical legendary event with the biggest names in history
View attachment 1030335
Lol, that meme is a joke.

Literally has Alex vs Hill in the expected, then only shows half of the same fight with LOL under the reality.

I also don't care to see low effort/half ass nate skip around the Octagon barely sparring and thinking he's putting on a show.

Then shows that one guy that isn't even fighting.

Islam was never an option with Ramadan just ending.
 
FreedomCricket said:
Lol, that meme is a joke.

Literally has Alex vs Hill in the expected, then only shows half of the same fight with LOL under the reality.

I also don't care to see low effort/half ass nate skip around the Octagon barely sparring and thinking he's putting on a show.

Then shows that one guy that isn't even fighting.

Islam was never an option with Ramadan just ending.
Yeah I think the meme is more about putting emphasis on stars like Brock/Conor being expected while theres heaps of womens fights
 
They each have like 6-7 good fights and 3-4 of those that sound excellent, I don't think there's that much in it
 
JustOnce said:

Why is UFC 299​

Joshua vs Ngannou is on the same weekend

They even moved UFC299 to Sunday (currently, might be changed) because Ngannou vs Joshua vs on Saturday (but now it's moved to friday)
 
I disagree, and 299 main event was bad but it looks even worse now after Merab's performance.
 
300 is a bit better imo but it's indeed a strange decision to stack 299 like crazy. They could have easily put the O'Malley or Poirier fight on 300 and it would be much more epic.

(But personally I don't care. Two amazing cards back to back. What's not to like?)
 
