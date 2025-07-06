Why is topurias theme mexican music?

Mariachi music is from mexico, so why does topuria who lives in spain use it to represent himself? Is he connected to mexico also somehow that im not aware of?

Im not saying he shouldnt use it more curious if there is a connection im missing here?

Song is called “cancion del mariachi” featured on the cd called “mexico and mariachi” and mariachi music originated on mexico if anyone is curious.
 
