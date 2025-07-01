Why is Topuria getting so much credit for beating a 36 year old Olivera who got dropped & taken to decision by Chandler of all people

methrogenn

methrogenn

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2021
Messages
82
Reaction score
282
I'm going to be called a hater but this was literally the easiest matchup for Topuria.

Charles fights literally everyone with the same gameplan, he has been dropped in almost every 5 round fight he has had. Charles had to go to a decision with Chandler coming off a 2 year lay off & even got rocked in that fight.

Literally everyone knew what the outcome of this fight would be, look at the KO odds for Topuria which were -200 & Under 1.5 was set to -200 aswell.

I feel like MMA Media is desperate for a superstar & they're trying to make Illia into the next Conor because the last few years the views have been low. A MMA superstar means more views & money for media & content creators.

The rise of Illia feels like the rise of Alex Perira where bro hasn't fought a wrestler yet & Bruce Buffer is announcing him as the one & only while fans legit were talking about Alex being one of the goats of the sport.

Illias elite wins so far have been a 36 year old Volk & Charles, & Max who absorbs the most no. Of strikes in UFC History coming off being dropped by Justin Gaethje & taking a shit ton of damage by Volk (3rd fight), Arnold Allen & Yair. I won't be surprised if Max's chin is gone. Illia hasn't even had the threat of takedowns presented to him let alone fighting a proper wrestler.

I'm not saying Illia is not elite, his boxing is definitely elite for MMA, but unless he fights a guy who has the same calibre of ground game as Illias boxing, all Goat/p4p talks come across very disingenuos.
 
Probably because everyone who isnt you knows Oliveira is legit and Volk just beat 30 year old Lopes for the belt. Topuria is just GOAT material.
 
Cause it was a first round ko... thats all these causals leave with after watching a fight

Once Ilia loses these same people will shit on him... the same way they did with Alex Pereira who was seen as an MMA god before his fight with Ankalaev
 
Beamzy said:
It would be a great win, yet as per usual the bigger star a fighter becomes, the more each win is dissected and criticized.

People will then bring up that Charles has been finished 8 times dismissing everything good he's every done and how good his 2018-2022 run was.

Charles is a very well rounded dangerous fight at a heavier weight class for ilia.
Click to expand...
From a thread before the fight.

Exactly what I expected...
 
Calm down hater. I'm very critical myself but I know that Oliveira, despite being 36, is an absolute monster. If you’ve watched his last few fights, same with Max Holloway, Volkanovski, these guys are all beasts. And Illia not only beat them, he slept every single one of them. Holloway for example had never been knocked out before.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

methrogenn
Tsarukyan vs Topuria is the only fight to make in the Lightweight division
2
Replies
22
Views
471
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27
methrogenn
Why is MMA Media advocating giving Topuria a Welterweight Titleshot even before he wins the Lightweight Title?
Replies
14
Views
459
Dr Fong
D
methrogenn
Welterweight is back to being the UFC marquee division after almost a decade
2
Replies
24
Views
639
andgonsil
andgonsil
rollthedice
Predict who will enter the rankings by the end of the year
Replies
12
Views
206
rollthedice
rollthedice
methrogenn
UFC has fallen off a cliff & most people seem to be in denial
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
3K
AstralPanda
AstralPanda

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,031
Messages
57,506,081
Members
175,732
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top