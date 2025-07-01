Why is Topuria getting so much credit for beating a 36 year old Olivera who got dropped & taken to decision by Chandler of all people

I'm going to be called a hater but this was literally the easiest matchup for Topuria.



Charles fights literally everyone with the same gameplan, he has been dropped in almost every 5 round fight he has had. Charles had to go to a decision with Chandler coming off a 2 year lay off & even got rocked in that fight.



Literally everyone knew what the outcome of this fight would be, look at the KO odds for Topuria which were -200 & Under 1.5 was set to -200 aswell.



I feel like MMA Media is desperate for a superstar & they're trying to make Illia into the next Conor because the last few years the views have been low. A MMA superstar means more views & money for media & content creators.



The rise of Illia feels like the rise of Alex Perira where bro hasn't fought a wrestler yet & Bruce Buffer is announcing him as the one & only while fans legit were talking about Alex being one of the goats of the sport.



Illias elite wins so far have been a 36 year old Volk & Charles, & Max who absorbs the most no. Of strikes in UFC History coming off being dropped by Justin Gaethje & taking a shit ton of damage by Volk (3rd fight), Arnold Allen & Yair. I won't be surprised if Max's chin is gone. Illia hasn't even had the threat of takedowns presented to him let alone fighting a proper wrestler.



I'm not saying Illia is not elite, his boxing is definitely elite for MMA, but unless he fights a guy who has the same calibre of ground game as Illias boxing, all Goat/p4p talks come across very disingenuos.