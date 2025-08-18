Why is this part of the world so good at fighting?

There's a lot of talent that doesn't go into mma



But a career in mma when you live in that region has to be up there in terms of prospect.



Fighters may struggle in many western countries to get by, but they're living like kings in that region. The money goes way further.



I think that's a big part of it. A much larger percentage of overall talent goes into mma compared to other regions.



Then obviously they have a better foundational system from an early age with wrestling, Sambo, combat Sambo, even amateur mma which is very well established.



Outside of the wrestlers, a lot of western fighters don't really start training until way later. Most of those guys are training from childhood and there isn't the same stigma surrounding martial arts, fighting and competition.



Tougher humans as well, rougher upbringing. Especially during a time in human history where more men are soft then ever, there's still a lot of warrior energy out there.