  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Why is this part of the world so good at fighting?

Better question is why is this part of the world the best at everything?

usa-map-poster-united-states-600nw-2471963237.jpg
 
Thy said:
mountains, history of war i guess? Nothin better to do besides hike mountains and train i guess? I dunno.
Click to expand...
mountains and warfare are hardly unique to that part of the world.


The reason why they're good at fighting is because they have a combination of traditional wrestling that was in their culture for many generations and the soviet training system (which is why they're good at striking sports if they go that route).

Soviet infrastructure for soviet sports is very good.
 
Why are they good at fighting ? They love that probably. Why do they love that ? They cherish the notion of strengh and agressiveness. And finally why is that ? Look at the map again, Persia, Russia and Ottoman empires explain why these fuckers always had to be tough. To not desappear.
 
There's a lot of talent that doesn't go into mma

But a career in mma when you live in that region has to be up there in terms of prospect.

Fighters may struggle in many western countries to get by, but they're living like kings in that region. The money goes way further.

I think that's a big part of it. A much larger percentage of overall talent goes into mma compared to other regions.

Then obviously they have a better foundational system from an early age with wrestling, Sambo, combat Sambo, even amateur mma which is very well established.

Outside of the wrestlers, a lot of western fighters don't really start training until way later. Most of those guys are training from childhood and there isn't the same stigma surrounding martial arts, fighting and competition.

Tougher humans as well, rougher upbringing. Especially during a time in human history where more men are soft then ever, there's still a lot of warrior energy out there.
 
Pierce 34 said:
probably because those sports is like basketball in US
Click to expand...
Exactly this

There's way more incentive and a greater percentage of their best athletes that go into mma

Even guys like mighty mouse and poirier tell people not to do MMA, it's just not worth it in many regions where they might struggle just to get by while taking life altering brain damage and there's no guarantee you'll make it.

It's a pretty lucrative career in that region though, I'd imagine one of the best opportunities they have there to make money. Even at the lower levels.
 
Great question! The Caucasus region has become a powerhouse in MMA, producing champions like Khabib, Islam, Khamzat, Ank, Merab, Ilia. There are several interwoven reasons for this phenomenon:

1. Strong Wrestling and Combat Traditions
- Wrestling, judo, and sambo are deeply embedded in the culture. These sports are often taught from a young age and are highly respected.
- Dagestan, in particular, has a long history of producing world-class wrestlers, which translates well into MMA.

2. Tough Socioeconomic Conditions
- Many athletes come from humble backgrounds and see combat sports as a way to improve their lives.
- This creates a strong drive and discipline, often described as “hungry fighters” who train with relentless intensity.

3. Structured Training Systems
- The region has state-supported sports schools and clubs that focus on wrestling, boxing, and sambo.
- Fighters often train in tight-knit communities, with mentorship from older athletes and coaches who have international experience.

4. Cultural Values
- Honor, discipline, and resilience are central values in many Caucasian cultures.
- There’s a strong emphasis on mental toughness, humility, and respect - traits that are crucial in MMA.

5. Role Models and Legacy
- The success of fighters like Khabib has inspired a new generation. His undefeated record and global fame have made MMA a prestigious path.
- Many young fighters train at the same gyms and follow similar regimens, creating a pipeline of talent.

6. Religious and Philosophical Discipline
- Many fighters from the region are devout Muslims, and their faith often plays a role in their discipline, lifestyle, and mental preparation.
- This can contribute to a focused and grounded mindset, which is vital in high-pressure fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,358
Messages
57,712,100
Members
175,814
Latest member
Geovane santos

Share this page

Back
Top