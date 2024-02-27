Why is this dumb joke so funny to me?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
27,962
Reaction score
34,978
Ok fair warning, I'm going to tell you the joke, but it's not that great. So lower your expectations now.

But I was at this party and this old guy I know was telling this old lady that his family came here from Scotland. Then he says, "You ever heard that song 'Hey you, get off of my cloud?' Well in Scotland we'd say, 'Hey McCloud, get off of my ewe.'"

I don't think the lady got it, but in her defense, she only heard the word "you" and didn't see it spelled "ewe" and ewe is not a common word.

Not only that, but the song is pretty old and it's not one that gets mentioned much anymore.

And then on top of that, she probably didn't know about the jokes about Scottish men being sheep fuckers.

But I got it and started busting up, which totally revealed that I was eavesdropping on their conversation.

And now it's been 2 days and I can't stop thinking about that joke. I'll be doing stuff around the house and I just start chuckling again at the thought of it. I don't know why I think it's so funny. Just hit the right nerve I guess.
 
I'm with you. It's a great joke. I also think it needs to be verbal to be funny, not written. I think it's probably because almost nobody knows what a ewe is
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
Do you think this is funny?
2
Replies
35
Views
815
ssBaldy
ssBaldy
Daverisimo
Why Does Dutch Sound so Unpleasant to Me?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Young Calf Kick
Young Calf Kick
Cherry Brigand
Chappelle's Show is not funny
5 6 7
Replies
121
Views
3K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,593
Messages
55,153,984
Members
174,640
Latest member
ahmed fesal1

Share this page

Back
Top