Why is this dumb joke so funny to me?

Ok fair warning, I'm going to tell you the joke, but it's not that great. So lower your expectations now.



But I was at this party and this old guy I know was telling this old lady that his family came here from Scotland. Then he says, "You ever heard that song 'Hey you, get off of my cloud?' Well in Scotland we'd say, 'Hey McCloud, get off of my ewe.'"



I don't think the lady got it, but in her defense, she only heard the word "you" and didn't see it spelled "ewe" and ewe is not a common word.



Not only that, but the song is pretty old and it's not one that gets mentioned much anymore.



And then on top of that, she probably didn't know about the jokes about Scottish men being sheep fuckers.



But I got it and started busting up, which totally revealed that I was eavesdropping on their conversation.



And now it's been 2 days and I can't stop thinking about that joke. I'll be doing stuff around the house and I just start chuckling again at the thought of it. I don't know why I think it's so funny. Just hit the right nerve I guess.