Why is there so much drama around food?

I keep seeing online you should avoid this, avoid that, its not healthy etc.
Example is the keto diet, you miss out on foods like certain fruits/vegetables, whole grains and dairy. They are labeled as "unhealthy" according to the people who advocate for this diet. Like how did whole grain bread or a banana become unhealthy lol?
People on the carnivore diet will tell you meat is good for you even though its usually not and miss out on non meats. Like how do you survive without eating an apple or having yogurt.
