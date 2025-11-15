Why is there so much drama around food?

I keep seeing online you should avoid this, avoid that, its not healthy etc.

Example is the keto diet, you miss out on foods like certain fruits/vegetables, whole grains and dairy. They are labeled as "unhealthy" according to the people who advocate for this diet. Like how did whole grain bread or a banana become unhealthy lol?

People on the carnivore diet will tell you meat is good for you even though its usually not and miss out on non meats. Like how do you survive without eating an apple or having yogurt.
 
People are always searching for different kinds of unique secret knowledge that the masses are unaware of, and that will unlock some sort of superior benefit, whether it’s spiritual, physical, or of some other kind. Some of this also comes from the need to have straightforward answers to questions for which there is none (e.g: how can I make sure I will always be healthy). Since there’s a big market for this, you will always have new gurus making new shit up to sell to the aforementioned people.
 
Trends, ideology, grifters etc. Everything becomes a religion on the internet and people wanna push theres. That being said, everybody has different needs when it comes to diet. I have health issues and went carnivore almost a decade ago and it's been great for me.
 
Food is like a drug.
 
Because what you eat regularly can affect how soon you will dieded.

I wish I ate less pizza. I wised up and stopped eating cheesecake and buying it from Costco. I'm now learning to avoid salt.
 
They usually are selling something. I dont consume that type of content much but have seen these type of vids. Different diets focus on different things. With a diet like carnivore they focus more on protein and seem to discount fiber as anything useful for example while other diets focus heavily on Fiber and protein is still talked about but way less.
 
Salt is bad for you.... You should add some salt to that. ;)
 
French Fries?

bacon-cheese-fries-fries.gif
 
