Why is there no medusa ?

womens mma should be kept for fight nights or womens only ppv.

i don't think there has been good womens fight since joana vs wein lei 1
 
ArtardFiesta said:
Lots of weird wmma topics in this forum. It seems in the real world, there's near-zero interest, while many find it despicable... horrific even.
 
oski said:
Also absolute nonsense. In the real world most people think MMA is horrific, male or female. If anything WMMA is seen as less horrific.
 
Think about what Medusa was in the story. Turned into the ultimate ugly lady with snake hair for an affair with a God? There were also no recorded instances of her killing women (through turning to stone), only men. So no, doubt we will ever see that nickname except with someone who revels in ugliness.
 
Ares Black said:
Nonsense. My aunt, who is a University professor, will watch MMA with us but will leave the room during WMMA matches. When I asked her why, she said “I think it’s disgusting to see women beating each other to death.” I said, “what about the men?” And she responded, “that’s just what men do.”
 
I'm waiting for SnoozeQueen/AutoSkip wmma fighter nickname to pop up.
 
They could use a lyric from a Killer Be Killed song to talk trash:

"The eyes of Medusa.... TURN YOU TO STONE!!!!!!!"
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
Is your aunt hot?

Asking for a friend.
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
For real though, you aren't wrong, I was definitely bullshitting. Not nonsense, but certainly not particularly based in reality.

I will admit that some people do find WMMA more "horrific" than men's MMA. Fact. Your aunt. My Mom. Lots of people's grandmas and sisters.

But that is a weak opinion, held by sensitive women who have no business watching any kind of combat sports, or sports of any kind for that matter.
 
