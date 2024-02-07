Why is there no medusa ?

Megatronlee
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2014
- Messages
- 12,336
- Reaction score
- 3,623
Seems like some WMMA fighter would have herself medusa by now.
Where is she ?
Feels like a cool fight name
Where is she ?
Feels like a cool fight name
is the word "called" missing from your post?Seems like some WMMA fighter would have herself medusa by now.
Where is she ?
Feels like a cool fight name
Lots of weird wmma topics in this forum. It seems in the real world, there's near-zero interest, while many find it despicable... horrific even.womens mma should be kept for fight nights or womens only ppv.
i don't think there has been good womens fight since joana vs wein lei 1
What absolute nonsense. You sound Artarded.i don't think there has been good womens fight since joana vs wein lei 1
Also absolute nonsense. In the real world most people think MMA is horrific, male or female. If anything WMMA is seen as less horrific.Lots of weird wmma topics in this forum. It seems in the real world, there's near-zero interest, while many find it despicable... horrific even.
Seems like some WMMA fighter would have herself medusa by now.
Where is she ?
Feels like a cool fight name
Not an arguer, but wow on that take.Also absolute nonsense. In the real world most people think MMA is horrific, male or female. If anything WMMA is seen as less horrific.
It comes from having conversations with actual people in the real world. You should try it.Not an arguer, but wow on that take.
I do. See, in the real world nobody speaks like that.It comes from having conversations with actual people in the real world. You should try it.
Speaks like what? It really depends on which culture you are talking about.I do. See, in the real world nobody speaks like that.
Shertardia wins again.
Nonsense. My aunt, who is a University professor, will watch MMA with us but will leave the room during WMMA matches. When I asked her why, she said “I think it’s disgusting to see women beating each other to death.” I said, “what about the men?” And she responded, “that’s just what men do.”Also absolute nonsense. In the real world most people think MMA is horrific, male or female. If anything WMMA is seen as less horrific.
Is your aunt hot?Nonsense. My aunt, who is a University professor, will watch MMA with us but will leave the room during WMMA matches. When I asked her why, she said “I think it’s disgusting to see women beating each other to death.” I said, “what about the men?” And she responded, “that’s just what men do.”
For real though, you aren't wrong, I was definitely bullshitting. Not nonsense, but certainly not particularly based in reality.Nonsense. My aunt, who is a University professor, will watch MMA with us but will leave the room during WMMA matches. When I asked her why, she said “I think it’s disgusting to see women beating each other to death.” I said, “what about the men?” And she responded, “that’s just what men do.”