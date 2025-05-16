I've been wondering about the logic behind allowing individuals of advanced age to run for and hold the office of President of the United States. In many professions, people retire at 65 due to concerns around energy levels, cognitive sharpness, and the natural limitations that come with aging. Yet, when it comes to the presidency — one of the most demanding and high-responsibility roles in the world — there is no maximum age limit.



We currently see candidates and officeholders like Joe Biden and Donald Trump, both well into their 70s and 80s, still actively campaigning or serving. How is this considered acceptable from a practical standpoint? Shouldn’t there be some form of upper age limit or at least cognitive and physical assessments to ensure they’re still fit to lead?



I’m not trying to be ageist, but considering the critical decisions a president must make — involving national security, international diplomacy, and emergency response — shouldn’t there be more scrutiny around this? What are the arguments for and against setting an upper age limit for presidential candidates?