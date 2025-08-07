  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Why is there no big budget Hollywood film about George Washington?

Aegon Spengler

Aegon Spengler

What reasons would you guess as to why there has never been an attempt at a big budget movie about George Washington?

You could say because of political correctness and his connections to slavery but it’s not like they made a movie about him in the 1950s, 1960, 70s, etc.

Hollywood has done Lincoln, plenty of stuff about Roosevelt. Theodore Roosevelt, FDR, Kennedy… they even had a movie where a fictional president turns into the hulk.

They made a movie about Patton where the first minute is just Patton standing there in front of a huge American flag saluting and then then next 5 minutes are just him giving a speech about how great America is and how important it is to kill Nazis…

They made a Napoleon movie, “master and commander” - a movie about ships from around the revolutionary era… the only big budget movie about the revolutionary war I can think of is the Mel Gibson film “The Patriot”, and George Washington doesn’t even appear in it as far as I recall.
 
The time for that movie to be made was around 2000-2006. That time has sadly passed
 
Probably because of the limitations in runtime of condensing his life into 1 film. There's already a TV series based on his life that pretty much covers everything.
 
Denzel Washington should play George Washington. After all Denzel is a direct descendant of George
 
Hollywood would ruin it. I'd rather they left it alone since they won't let us have anything nice
 
He’s probably just not that interesting.
 
would it be him enjoying tea at the beginning...then hating tea at the end, not that interesting
 
Probably because they would have to portray him as a slave owner and that would get messy
 
surgeyou1 said:
Probably because they would have to portray him as a slave owner and that would get messy
Click to expand...

Hollywood doesn’t have to do anything. They have never cared about historical accuracy! They made an Australian guy a Spaniard in Gladiator and had him kill an emperor who definitely didn’t die like that.

They made Persians Orcs and monsters in 300…
 
Complex dude. Owned slaves but walked away from power willingly.
 
