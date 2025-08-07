Why is there no big budget Hollywood film about George Washington?

What reasons would you guess as to why there has never been an attempt at a big budget movie about George Washington?



You could say because of political correctness and his connections to slavery but it’s not like they made a movie about him in the 1950s, 1960, 70s, etc.



Hollywood has done Lincoln, plenty of stuff about Roosevelt. Theodore Roosevelt, FDR, Kennedy… they even had a movie where a fictional president turns into the hulk.



They made a movie about Patton where the first minute is just Patton standing there in front of a huge American flag saluting and then then next 5 minutes are just him giving a speech about how great America is and how important it is to kill Nazis…



They made a Napoleon movie, “master and commander” - a movie about ships from around the revolutionary era… the only big budget movie about the revolutionary war I can think of is the Mel Gibson film “The Patriot”, and George Washington doesn’t even appear in it as far as I recall.