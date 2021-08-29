Why is the UFC So Stingy with FOTN bonuses?

It used to be the case that the UFC would award a fight of the night, submission of the night, and knockout of the night.

Some years ago, they changed this to fight of the night, and "performance of the night".

In the last year or so, there has been a trend of not awarding any fight of the night bonuses, and instead awarding 4+ performance of the night bonuses.

Last night, it seemed Turcios/Heistand was a lock for FOTN. Instead, no FOTN was awarded.
 
Yea it’s unreal. Don’t even get a guaranteed bonus for a spectacular KO or Sub. Another way for them to stiff the fighters. Also the bonuses used to be way bigger. Gradually got watered down to $75K... conors famous “60 G’s Babay!!”... and now 50K. Soon to be 10K and a Reebok gift card. Do you want to be a fucking fighter?!
 
There should be 4 guaranteed bonuses - fight of the night, ko of the night, submission of the night and then the opportunity for additional "bonuses" in performance bonuses.

If there is no ko or sub then double the amount for the fight of the night and award more performance bonuses. Performance bonuses should be able to be awarded even in a losing effort like a late replacement that took it to a contender but came up short.
 
I think it's because sometimes they don't wanna award the loser in the best fight of the event.
They'd rather give the money to someone who finished things off in the 1st round, to entice this person to do something similar again.
I don't like it either btw.
 
Because Dana and the UFC brass are stingy and bad people
 
Best sub of the night was stupid because often you will only have one sub and then no matter how bad it was it would still get the bonus, so i get that part very much
 
Dana said in the post fight presser that they both will be getting a check as well. Not 50k tho.
 
I'm against Submission of the Night and Knockout of the Night. I want to see fighters fight to win. Who's the best? Period. I don't want to see them gamble for an extra bonus.

Plus the less bonus money paid out, the lower the ticket prices and ppv cost might be. Why do I want money taken out of my pocket?
 
I know what you mean. He mustve really been sold on Sabatti and Meerschaert. I say FotN Brady vs Ricky, PotN to Meerschaert and Al Hassan.

Sabatti was sort of given that knee on a silver platter. Gigi, whilst looking great, is already onto bigger things... and his tko wasn't even that clean, it was a series of punches that did the damage
 
