Why is the UFC So Stingy with FOTN bonuses?

It used to be the case that the UFC would award a fight of the night, submission of the night, and knockout of the night.



Some years ago, they changed this to fight of the night, and "performance of the night".



In the last year or so, there has been a trend of not awarding any fight of the night bonuses, and instead awarding 4+ performance of the night bonuses.



Last night, it seemed Turcios/Heistand was a lock for FOTN. Instead, no FOTN was awarded.