Why is the UFC so heavy on small athletes nowadays ?

It´s like every second fight is bellow 155. Add WMMA.

I liked when it was 155 and above.

145 is a legit good division.

But 135 125 then WMMA.

You end up having 50% of all fights being contested by small people. It´s annyoing.

WMMA itself is fine with me, I enjoy it. Though there are no new stars at all. It used to be stacked.

I would like to abandon 125 135 or just cut 70% of those rosters so if you really want to have light guys have only the best.

Like sign more MW LHs HWs.

My inapropriate theory is that Sean Selby likes to feel big and see guys at the weigh ins that don´t shrink him.

You really think people will go nuts for some 125ers like they would for Brock Lesnar ? C´mon guys.

Of course this is how I feel Individually.

UFC really is spamming light athletes on cards.

I just like the damage of MW, the speed of WW, the brutality of LHW, the massive knock outs and power of HW. LW always has delivered too and is full of stars. They are called light weight but are normal slim size people who can mop the floor with regular folk and look the part. Basically 180 pound walk around.

I do not care so much to see cards full of tiny people who look disproportionate. 145 should be small enough. If you can´t bulk up to 145, aren´t you only 3% of the population. Guess being from Europe I am used to bigger athletes and people. I don´t wanna see 50% of the sport be below LW. 30% of cards for WMMA and 145 135 125 is fine with me. But not whole cards where 90% of fighters are under LW like that Sphere event.

That´s why mma was better, it was bigger. Tiny guys don´t impress or intimidate me. I will watch Sean, Aljo, Petr Yan and Cory. I do not want to see a card full of random 5´4 125 guys who are smaller than school kids in my home town. I honestly am not excited by it.

We used to have cards full of Anderson Silva, GSP, Belfort, Rumble, Cain, Ronda, Marquart, Maia ect all big powerful people with huge damage. Now I gotta sit trough an hour of some feather stuff weight.

If someone is short but makes 145 it´s fine. 135 125 are so niche to me. If you wanna keep it, just reduce it heavily and sign more higher and mid range weight class athlete.

I can´t be the only person feeling this.
 
Because they produce more exciting and entertaining fights than the fat heavyweights who gas out after 1 round.
 
More exciting fights. Would you rather watch Illia Topuria flatten and knock out a guy? Or Marvin Vittori outlast someone to a decision.
 
Sherdoggers are too busy banging 10's these days to fight UFC
 
Limeade said:
More exciting fights. Would you rather watch Illia Topuria flatten and knock out a guy? Or Marvin Vittori outlast someone to a decision.
Why didn't you compare Ilia to the MW champ Dricus ? Why Marvin ? Why not ask if I rather would watch Izzy or Movsar Evloev ?
 
You are a chubby chaser huh
Don’t worry bro, We are about to start a new UFC era pushing 6’7” guys like Tallison
 
Limeade said:
More exciting fights. Would you rather watch Illia Topuria flatten and knock out a guy? Or Marvin Vittori outlast someone to a decision.
Amazing analogy. You are saying Ilia and Marvin are about the same level in their respective divisions? Why not put DDP? Not so great then?
 
Neck&Neck said:
You are a chubby chaser huh
Don’t worry bro, We are about to start a new UFC era pushing 6’7” guys like Tallison
Asking for 70% of fights to be from 155 and up is not chubby chasing. Is your fetish small people ?
 
Post-USADA world sir. Once the drug testing came, all the legends died off and natty king Bisping won a belt.

If they get a drugs testing partner with more flexible rules (like that old one where they gave you a certain ratio of test to whatever the other thing was), we'll be back in the GOATed TRT era.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
The lightweights are already cutting from north of 185lbs


So there’s your “MW” matches LoL
Islam rehydrated to 178. It only counts at how much he weighs when he fights, not when he is on vacation eating Tiramisu.
 
They need to fill the cards. There aren't many HWs on the roster. Within the top 25 ranked HWs in the world. The UFC probably has 12 of them. There are also some HWs that aren't real HWs fighting in other orgs with less testing. Testing hurts the HW division the most.
 
gracie_barra_samurai said:
Post-USADA world sir. Once the drug testing came, all the legends died off and natty king Bisping won a belt.

If they get a drugs testing partner with more flexible rules (like that old one where they gave you a certain ratio of test to whatever the other thing was), we'll be back in the GOATed TRT era.
They still can sign more WW MW LHW HW. There is tons of LWs already.

Is Micheal really natty ? What did his friend Rampage mean by "If you sit in a glass house you shouldn't throw stones" in regards to Michaels peds criticism.

I think Mic just used less peds ?

Isn't ripped but why is his cardio so excelent. Not all users are ripped.
 
They are cheaper and they need to fill all the shit cards that we’ve had the last years.
 
Limeade said:
More exciting fights. Would you rather watch Illia Topuria flatten and knock out a guy? Or Marvin Vittori outlast someone to a decision.
Couldn't I just say would you rather watch a Evloev decision or watch Khamzat choke someone out.
 
