Why is the UFC so heavy on small athletes nowadays ?

It´s like every second fight is bellow 155. Add WMMA.



I liked when it was 155 and above.



145 is a legit good division.



But 135 125 then WMMA.



You end up having 50% of all fights being contested by small people. It´s annyoing.



WMMA itself is fine with me, I enjoy it. Though there are no new stars at all. It used to be stacked.



I would like to abandon 125 135 or just cut 70% of those rosters so if you really want to have light guys have only the best.



Like sign more MW LHs HWs.



My inapropriate theory is that Sean Selby likes to feel big and see guys at the weigh ins that don´t shrink him.



You really think people will go nuts for some 125ers like they would for Brock Lesnar ? C´mon guys.



Of course this is how I feel Individually.



UFC really is spamming light athletes on cards.



I just like the damage of MW, the speed of WW, the brutality of LHW, the massive knock outs and power of HW. LW always has delivered too and is full of stars. They are called light weight but are normal slim size people who can mop the floor with regular folk and look the part. Basically 180 pound walk around.



I do not care so much to see cards full of tiny people who look disproportionate. 145 should be small enough. If you can´t bulk up to 145, aren´t you only 3% of the population. Guess being from Europe I am used to bigger athletes and people. I don´t wanna see 50% of the sport be below LW. 30% of cards for WMMA and 145 135 125 is fine with me. But not whole cards where 90% of fighters are under LW like that Sphere event.



That´s why mma was better, it was bigger. Tiny guys don´t impress or intimidate me. I will watch Sean, Aljo, Petr Yan and Cory. I do not want to see a card full of random 5´4 125 guys who are smaller than school kids in my home town. I honestly am not excited by it.



We used to have cards full of Anderson Silva, GSP, Belfort, Rumble, Cain, Ronda, Marquart, Maia ect all big powerful people with huge damage. Now I gotta sit trough an hour of some feather stuff weight.



If someone is short but makes 145 it´s fine. 135 125 are so niche to me. If you wanna keep it, just reduce it heavily and sign more higher and mid range weight class athlete.



I can´t be the only person feeling this.