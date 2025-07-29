Why is the UFC giving Aaron Pico tough anti-wrestler fighters?

What is the plan here bro? Is the UFC out to derail this man´s career or what? First you gave him Movsar in his debut fight and now Lerone Murphy?
How about giving him only some old Legends that are only strikers for his debut. Let him get a W first and build confidence then you can give him a winnable title eliminator.
But imo he was gonna lose to Movsar and he is gonna lose to Lerone Murphy on the 16th
