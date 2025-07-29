  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Why is the UFC giving Aaron Pico tough anti-wrestler fighters?

What is the plan here bro? Is the UFC out to derail this man´s career or what? First you gave him Movsar in his debut fight and now Lerone Murphy?

How about giving him only some old Legends that are only strikers for his debut. Let him get a W first and build confidence then you can give him a winnable title eliminator.

But imo he was gonna lose to Movsar and he is gonna lose to Lerone Murphy on the 16th
 
UFC likes to fraud check Bellator guys, and give them tough first fights. To see how good they are. Pico is mainly known for his wrestling but his boxing is pretty good too so its not like he doesn't have a chance. Either way Murphy is very technical, precise with his striking so I think he wins. This is a way more difficult fight
for Pico.
 
Murphy is no great anti-wrestler. Emmett slammed him like a rag doll.

And for the Movsar one, I think they were hoping and praying that Pico had the style to rid the title picture of Movsar more than the other way around.
 
They want him against a top 5 guy asap so he can leapfrog Movsar.
 
Bellator/PFL guys get the very hard matchups. We all have seen how this works.
 
I'd argue that matching Pico against Movsar was more of an attempt to displace Movsar from title contention than it was to expose Pico.
Pico is a horrible matchup for Movsar.
 
No one in UFC wants matches against guys like mossfart and leroy. High risk, low reward.

Dudes coming in from the other orgs can't be choosey, so they take anything. It's a chance to knock off boring fighters who are really good while building up a fresh face, or, they get to do the victory dance after fraud checking a fighter from another promotion. Win win.
 
Pico will be fine. I believe it's gonna take more than an anti wrestler to beat him.
 
Biggest hype around pico in his bellator debut is that he was a usual sparring partner to boxing great Miguel Cotto at the raw age of 16 while he was. Pico competed in amateur boxing in his teens with multiple national level trophies.
 
This is a gift for Pico, a chance to jump the queue and become an immediate title contender.
 
