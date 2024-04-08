Why is the UFC doing this to Gaethje?

So 1st off, going back to last summer - I remember the narrative being pretty strong that the winner of the BMF belt will go on to fight Islam.



Gaethje won the fight, so naturally he waited yet he never got the call.



Time passes on and I remember him saying in another interview that he can't just wait around since Oliveira and Tsarukyan could leapfrog him at any time, so he figured he best stay busy and he took the Max matchup.



Now the UFC has not only broke their promise to him being the winner over Poirier, but they're double crossing him by giving Poirier the title shot - one that Gaethje could have had if he just waited a few months.



Not only this - but bringing this news out during fight week is probably going to annoy the shit out of Gaethje, he's already sounded noticeably irritated in other interviews when asked about Poirier potentially fighting Islam. This news will honestly serve as a bad distraction for him during fight week.



THe UFC really won't even wait until after Saturday to see who's next? Not even if one of the fighters comes out unscathed and is ready for Islam come June?