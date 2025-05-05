Why is the narrative "Bo Sucks", and not "RDR is a bad man?"

Chart69r

Chart69r

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
1,192
Reaction score
788
Bo obviously has an incomplete skillset and neglected aspects of MMA. He easily could develop into a true contender, but he's definitely not there yet. (Also, seems like he might be better positioned as a WW, but I don't know how easily he could make that weight.)

But RDR was a machine. Super impressive and just imposed his will on Bo. And made Bo's one elite skillset look not-so-elite. Obviously a 2 weight champion in One, and is a HUGE middleweight. Man really shook up that division and showed himself to be more than a dark horse
 
Bo is an average fighter and RDR is a good fighter.
 
Because RDR is decent but he turns 35 this year and probably doesn't beat the top 5 middleweights. So compared to Bo's hype, "Bo sucks".

That could change if RDR bucks the odds and works his way into the top 5.
 
1 bun nickal thread = 1 bum nickal meme
9v289fq3b1ze1.jpeg
 
I don't think size had anything to do with it. Experience vs inexperience. SKILL > skill. Bo left himself wide open for anything and everything. de Ridder was smart to pressure such an inexperienced fighter right out of the gates and force him to react (and frankly panic). RDR is well rounded and SMART. Bo looked like a boy getting bullied by a man. The only thing that surprised me was how terrible Bo looked in the grappling.
 
