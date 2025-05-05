Why is the narrative "Bo Sucks", and not "RDR is a bad man?"

Chart69r
Bo obviously has an incomplete skillset and neglected aspects of MMA. He easily could develop into a true contender, but he's definitely not there yet. (Also, seems like he might be better positioned as a WW, but I don't know how easily he could make that weight.)
But RDR was a machine. Super impressive and just imposed his will on Bo. And made Bo's one elite skillset look not-so-elite. Obviously a 2 weight champion in One, and is a HUGE middleweight. Man really shook up that division and showed himself to be more than a dark horse
