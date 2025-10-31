Rear Admiral Kurt Rothenhaus ,chief of navel research, was recently replaced by DOGE 33 year old Rachael Riley, whose only work experience before DOGE was with consulting firm McKinsey. Rothenhaus has been in the NAVY longer than Rachael Riley has been alive and we are somehow harping on this idea of meritocracy when all the nominations by Trump/GOP are baffling to say the least. They want to make it seem like DEI is about not picking the most competent person in charge, which might be the case but only with slight variations in my opinion, and then they pick people for positions that are not just incompetent but with any experience to even have a chance of becoming useful. Why does the GOP talk about meritocracy but then basically just pick their buds?