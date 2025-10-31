Opinion Why is the GOP so fixated on DEI but then go about never hiring based on meritocracy?

Rear Admiral Kurt Rothenhaus ,chief of navel research, was recently replaced by DOGE 33 year old Rachael Riley, whose only work experience before DOGE was with consulting firm McKinsey. Rothenhaus has been in the NAVY longer than Rachael Riley has been alive and we are somehow harping on this idea of meritocracy when all the nominations by Trump/GOP are baffling to say the least. They want to make it seem like DEI is about not picking the most competent person in charge, which might be the case but only with slight variations in my opinion, and then they pick people for positions that are not just incompetent but with any experience to even have a chance of becoming useful. Why does the GOP talk about meritocracy but then basically just pick their buds?

AA1Pw2eS.img
 
Because their preferred "DEI" practice is mediocre white people who hold their same beliefs, or incompetent minorities who dont mi d being called "DEI hires" by their base as they fulfill their job of facilitating the stupidity of fascism.

And its perfectly ok to appoint these mediocre incompetent people over more qualified people who wont facilitate their agenda, so long as it's painted as "anti-DEI" or somehow "anti-corruption" even if neither of those can be susbtantiated.
 
Because they can't use the "N" word and talk about minorities and women like they really want so they use the codeword "DEI". Why do they appoint incompetent people? Because of 100% loyalty.
 
I would have less of a problem with their attack on DEI if they would show that their replacement is far more qualified for the job, but that is seemingly never the case.
 
Because this isn't your grandpa's GOP.

Trump puts "yes people" in positions of power, but that is a Trump thing.

Some people even speculated that W's appointees (like Cheney) at times called the shots over W. I don't know how true that is, but none of the other GOP presidents over the last 50 years have put in full cabinets that were basically just clowns they could control.

I don't really connect that in any way to my views on DEI.
 
Based on what exactly is this woman "incompetent"? Do you think Oxford is awarding Rhodes scholarships and giving out phds to "incompetent" people, and McKinsey is promoting incompetent people to partner, and if so, why do you think that is? Is it because of DEI?
 
I would have less of a problem with their attack on DEI if they would show that their replacement is far more qualified for the job, but that is seemingly never the case.
Theyve never been able to consistently substantiate this, from their attacks on Affirmitive Action to their attacks on "DEI" with the narrative that those policies are "anti-white" discrimination taken right out of the playbooks of the Afrikaaners in South Africa who claimed that modern anti-discrimination laws were also anti-white racism. It's just jargon language for cry-bullying because they want the legal right to discriminate against everything from race, to gender, to political ideology. They always have wanted that.
 
Say what you will about the previous administration but when your administration has a Linda McMahon or a Kash Patel, you know you're fucked.

Never forget, Pam Bondi's phase 1 binders. Biden's White House trans parties has nothing on inviting conservative's top influencers and parading them around with old info files as if they've won the Heisman.

That was the moment even MAGA should've woken up to the clown show.
 
Based on what exactly is this woman "incompetent"? Do you think Oxford is awarding Rhodes scholarships and giving out phds to "incompetent" people, and McKinsey is promoting incompetent people to partner, and if so, why do you think that is? Is it because of DEI?
How does working on consulting qualify someone to manage research and hard sciences?
 
Because like all politicians it's just another tool they use to manipulate people.
 
Based on what exactly is this woman "incompetent"? Do you think Oxford is awarding Rhodes scholarships and giving out phds to "incompetent" people, and McKinsey is promoting incompetent people to partner, and if so, why do you think that is? Is it because of DEI?
33 years old and heading up naval research and has never served one day in any branch of the military or research program. She study social sciences, not even engineering, physics, or chemistry, and mandarin. Probably tracking to teach at community college or small university.
 
It's the same reason they raise pitchforks at the idea of affirmative action in schools but don't care about legacy or donor admittees.

It's never been about meritocracy, it's always been about minimizing the presence of minorities.
 
