Why is society obsessed with how much noise it can make?

Maybe I'm just older, but I feel like a crabby old fart already with the belief that the most noise produced = the coolest.



Modded muscle cars, stereo systems, pickups, Harleys, race bikes, and the bumblebee fart engines shitting out loud noise everywhere they go. Seen kids with bikes and scooters with a speaker attached to mimic this crap as well. Seen fatsos on Harleys with the same speaker thing, just louder, to hear over their engines and chest thumping heart disease.



And I get some people like fast cars and run them at the track, those who ride quads around the woods, etc. Those who understand their vehicles make a lot of noise and try to mitigate that to not disturb others aren't the subject. But there's a subsection of fuckboys that love to rev their loud AF engines in their driveways with plenty of residences nearby. Fly up and down residential neighborhood streets going 60. Do burnouts at stop signs at midnight to wake people up. Blast music for hours on end. I think this type of behavior should be charged as terrorism after the 1st offense and dealt with similarly.



Add in people who like to set off fireworks all the time for no reason. People who need to listen to music in their yard or house/apt so loud their neighbors can hear it in theirs. Heard a guy listening to sports talk radio outside through an amp you could hear from half a block away. Fucking sports talk radio. Lmao. People who need to put their conversations on speaker so the whole world can hear. People who need to play games or watch vids on their phones with max volume and no headphones. Feel free to add more if I'm missing some.



What the fuck is wrong with this society that it needs to act like children with their toys. But children are the group I expect it from since they have an excuse. Is being an obnoxious piece of shit the new meta for happiness in this world?