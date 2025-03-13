  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why is society obsessed with how much noise it can make?

tgv976

Feb 27, 2025
Maybe I'm just older, but I feel like a crabby old fart already with the belief that the most noise produced = the coolest.

Modded muscle cars, stereo systems, pickups, Harleys, race bikes, and the bumblebee fart engines shitting out loud noise everywhere they go. Seen kids with bikes and scooters with a speaker attached to mimic this crap as well. Seen fatsos on Harleys with the same speaker thing, just louder, to hear over their engines and chest thumping heart disease.

And I get some people like fast cars and run them at the track, those who ride quads around the woods, etc. Those who understand their vehicles make a lot of noise and try to mitigate that to not disturb others aren't the subject. But there's a subsection of fuckboys that love to rev their loud AF engines in their driveways with plenty of residences nearby. Fly up and down residential neighborhood streets going 60. Do burnouts at stop signs at midnight to wake people up. Blast music for hours on end. I think this type of behavior should be charged as terrorism after the 1st offense and dealt with similarly.

Add in people who like to set off fireworks all the time for no reason. People who need to listen to music in their yard or house/apt so loud their neighbors can hear it in theirs. Heard a guy listening to sports talk radio outside through an amp you could hear from half a block away. Fucking sports talk radio. Lmao. People who need to put their conversations on speaker so the whole world can hear. People who need to play games or watch vids on their phones with max volume and no headphones. Feel free to add more if I'm missing some.

What the fuck is wrong with this society that it needs to act like children with their toys. But children are the group I expect it from since they have an excuse. Is being an obnoxious piece of shit the new meta for happiness in this world?
 
Attention whores!

I thought that shit was cool when I was growing up in the hood but later on I figured out that that shit is retarded as fvck!
 
Osculater said:
Attention whores!

I thought that shit was cool when I was growing up in the hood but later on I figured out that that shit is retarded as fvck!
Yea, I look at all the kids doing the same shit my dumb ass used to do and just chuckle and shake my head at myself, makes me realize how stupid I was but also makes me appreciate the fact that I'm capable of growth and improvement
I know a lot of old ass people that still behave that way and probably always will but not ole Pete
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I think old people have complained about young uns being noisy since time began.
I wish it just kids. But plenty of adults with this same behavior. Even ones way older than me in their late 40's and up.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Yea, I look at all the kids doing the same shit my dumb ass used to do and just chuckle and shake my head at myself, makes me realize how stupid I was but also makes me appreciate the fact that I'm capable of growth and improvement
I know a lot of old ass people that still behave that way and probably always will but not ole Pete
{<redford}
 
we've sort of moved away from that

back in the day, loud ass minibikes were so popular, now escooters and edirtbikes are in, and those are way quieter.

same thing with cars vs ev's, a lot of folks have moved towards the ev market, the loudness is a dying breed. There are still remnants of it, but not as much
 
Thats just us getting old fella….happens to the best of us!

But i do agree that these behaviours are much more apparent in older people these days. Societal maturation is retarding steadily everywhere you look. People stopped caring about ‘growing up’. That takes effort.

Just watch it sink with a coke and a smile 😉
 
