Why is Remco “the Python” 🐍 Parodoel not in the UFC HOF?

Come on Dana, just because you dont like someone shouldn’t mean they get no recognition…


Other notable non-inductees:

Marco “King ot the Streets” Ruas

Frank “Way better than Ken” Shamrock
 
generalyum said:
How come you think he should be in the HOF? Not being arrogant just curious
See post above yours and get off your online video game and do some god d*mn research you millennial sloth 🦥.
 
I mean does Dana not like him? for what reason?

Also I like the guy but I dont see why he would have to be in the HOF.

Ruas deserves it more than him. Not just for UFC but dude is like a legend in Martial arts in GENERAL. A true pioneer.
 
HHJ said:
I mean does Dana not like him? for what reason?

Also I like the guy but I dont see why he would have to be in the HOF.

Ruas deserves it more than him
Rumor has it that Remco slept with Dana’s gf.
 
HHJ said:
I mean does Dana not like him? for what reason?

Also I like the guy but I dont see why he would have to be in the HOF.

Ruas deserves it more than him. Not just for UFC but dude is like a legend in Martial arts in GENERAL. A true pioneer.
Deserve? You think the Dana the pink goof dictator uses that criteria?

Come on man, like these idiots use some kind of formula
 
DiazSlap said:
Come on Dana, just because you dont like someone shouldn’t mean they get no recognition…


Other notable non-inductees:

Marco “King ot the Streets” Ruas

Frank “Way better than Ken” Shamrock
Why the fuck would Remco Pardoel be in the Hall of Fame?
 
I don't think any of those guys are getting in.


Here is a Shamrock video. He is half bullshitting in the video but there is a definitely bad blood.
 
HHJ said:
I mean does Dana not like him? for what reason?

Also I like the guy but I dont see why he would have to be in the HOF.

Ruas deserves it more than him. Not just for UFC but dude is like a legend in Martial arts in GENERAL. A true pioneer.
You are taking this thread far too seriously.
 
HHJ said:
I mean does Dana not like him? for what reason?

Also I like the guy but I dont see why he would have to be in the HOF.

Ruas deserves it more than him. Not just for UFC but dude is like a legend in Martial arts in GENERAL. A true pioneer.
The King of the Streets was the VERY FIRST complete fighter.

Also, he was actually in his early 40s when he stepped into the Octagon.

Also, his leg kicks on The Polar Bear made Joe Rogan jizz all over himself and got Joe to fall in love with them.
 
