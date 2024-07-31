Why is Remco “the Python” 🐍 Parodoel not in the UFC HOF?

See post above yours and get off your online video game and do some god d*mn research you millennial sloth .How come you think he should be in the HOF? Not being arrogant just curious
110%Remco is an absolute legend. I'd love to see him added to the HOF.
Rumor has it that Remco slept with Dana’s gf.I mean does Dana not like him? for what reason?
Also I like the guy but I dont see why he would have to be in the HOF.
Ruas deserves it more than him
Deserve? You think the Dana the pink goof dictator uses that criteria?I mean does Dana not like him? for what reason?
Also I like the guy but I dont see why he would have to be in the HOF.
Ruas deserves it more than him. Not just for UFC but dude is like a legend in Martial arts in GENERAL. A true pioneer.
I am just saying I never really thought Remco should be in it anyway.Deserve? You think the Dana the pink goof dictator uses that criteria?
Come on man, like these idiots use some kind of formula
Why the fuck would Remco Pardoel be in the Hall of Fame?Come on Dana, just because you dont like someone shouldn’t mean they get no recognition…
Other notable non-inductees:
Marco “King ot the Streets” Ruas
Frank “Way better than Ken” Shamrock
How dare you…Tom Hardy was inspired by Remco you fool…..I am just saying I never really thought Remco should be in it anyway.
No sane person thinks that.I am just saying I never really thought Remco should be in it anyway.
You are taking this thread far too seriously.I mean does Dana not like him? for what reason?
Also I like the guy but I dont see why he would have to be in the HOF.
Ruas deserves it more than him. Not just for UFC but dude is like a legend in Martial arts in GENERAL. A true pioneer.
The King of the Streets was the VERY FIRST complete fighter.I mean does Dana not like him? for what reason?
Also I like the guy but I dont see why he would have to be in the HOF.
Ruas deserves it more than him. Not just for UFC but dude is like a legend in Martial arts in GENERAL. A true pioneer.
Frank the Tank Abbott is only a legend at the local barFrank the Tank Abbot should be in way before Remco.
That's because you are not an old man wallowing in nostalgia and embarrassing himself.Never heard about him