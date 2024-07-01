Why is no one calling out Kamaru Usman?

13Seconds
He is ranked #1. He seems to be out of his prime. He hasn't fought at 170 in ages. Yet no one calls him out.
All these new young contenders are calling out eachother, which is awesome. Just interesting how everyone keeps Usman out of their mouths.
Shavkat Rakhmonov is getting called out more than Usman.
