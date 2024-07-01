  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why is no one calling out Kamaru Usman?

He is ranked #1. He seems to be out of his prime. He hasn't fought at 170 in ages. Yet no one calls him out.

All these new young contenders are calling out eachother, which is awesome. Just interesting how everyone keeps Usman out of their mouths.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is getting called out more than Usman.
 
He seems to be stating he's going to be pretty picky and choosy about his opponents, won't rush back into the cage, and will find the right opponent in his own time. Waiting around for him will be a question mark if you want to fight someone
 
Pointless fight according to Sherdog. He sucks now so a win over him means nothing I guess. May as well aim for a fight with Mickey Gall.
 
Because they realise he's a middleweight and the welterweight ranking is to keep him relevant to fans.

Doubt he fights at 170 tbh.
 
Garry:
“I’ve been calling out Colby [Covington], I’ve been calling out Shavkat [Rakhmonov], I’ve been calling out [Kamaru] Usman,” he declared. “Give me anyone that’s ranked higher than me and let me get my hand raised in the most fabulous style I possibly can.”
Click to expand...

 
Belal was calling him out a while ago.
 
I'm not sure if beating Usman in 2024 will get you a title shot.
 
