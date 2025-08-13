Why is Nassourdine Imavov so under rated

This guy is seriously skilled. great boxing, sharp footwork, and he doesnt cut weights a lot, walking around 89 kg
His last loss was over two years ago, taken on short notice against a heavier Sean Strickland (97 kg) while he was just 88 kg.
He’s beaten Dolidze, Cannonier, Allen, and Adesanya, yet no one seems to be talking about him. Meanwhile, everyone’s focused on Caio, who has only one ranked win and hasn’t fought in over a year.
or “Fluffy” , who’s only beaten unranked opponents until last week
