Why is Nassourdine Imavov so under rated

This guy is seriously skilled. great boxing, sharp footwork, and he doesnt cut weights a lot, walking around 89 kg
His last loss was over two years ago, taken on short notice against a heavier Sean Strickland (97 kg) while he was just 88 kg.
He’s beaten Dolidze, Cannonier, Allen, and Adesanya, yet no one seems to be talking about him. Meanwhile, everyone’s focused on Caio, who has only one ranked win and hasn’t fought in over a year.

or “Fluffy” , who’s only beaten unranked opponents until last week
 
Fluffy beat Allen before this. Wasn't he ranked?

And yeah Nassordine's win over Adesanya is super underrated. The way I see it it just seems beating Izzy is the cool thing to do or something
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Fluffy beat Allen before this. Wasn't he ranked?

And yeah Nassordine's win over Adesanya is super underrated. The way I see it it just seems beating Izzy is the cool thing to do or something
I think it's appropriately rated. It was looking like another beatdown for Izzy before he got caught at the end. Props to Imavov for digging deep and finding his moment, but it definitely wasn't some masterclass performance.
 
its the name...
Belal knows it
He'd have better chances if he was Iassourdine Nmavov
 
I know he's one of the top guys at MW but for some reason I don't get very excited when I see his name on the card. If he beats Caio though he definitely deserves his shot at the belt.
 
He's a quiet guy who does not care about trash talk and wants to prove his value, inside the octagon. Sadly, the average MMA fan is retarded and would rather be entertained by fake drama...
 
Probably because he got punked by Strickland, another guy that beat Adesanya as well.
 
That's because nobody likes the French
 
I don't know if he's underrated, as @Harlekin says, I think he does get respect for his skills.

He's had a really tough run of opponents considering he isn't really one of the huge record middleweights.

I think the matchmaking alone speaks volumes of how appreciated his skills are.

But as someone who watches UFC events most weekends, I wouldn't be able to pick him out in a crowd.

For some reason he's a bit like wallpaper, and that's from someone who isn't big on this idea fighters should be social media darlings or wasting their time making shitty content with influencers.
 
