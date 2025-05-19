Why is MMA Media advocating giving Topuria a Welterweight Titleshot even before he wins the Lightweight Title?

I have honestly not seen anything like this in my life, Topuria defended his featherweight title once & is being given a TS shot against a 36 year old Olivera who is 2-2 in his last 4 & wasn't even close to finishing Chandler coming off a 2 year lay off, someone who Paddy dominated soon after.



There are other contenders like Arman Tsarukyan waiting in the wing but everyone is hell bent on giving Pimblett the next TS, Paddy has straight up refused to fight Arman & Topuria has already called for a fight against Pimblett & says he doesn't want to fight Arman because Georgians & Armenians have a great relationship (lol). Meanwhile Ariel Helwani is hyping up Paddy vs Illia on a weekly basis.



If this wasn't ridiculous enough pretty much the entirety of MMA media from Helwani, Luke Thomas, Brian Campbell, MMA Junkie guys, WOW Media (Spanish promotion journalists), Submission Radio are already campaigning for Topuria to go up to Welterweight after fighting Paddy.



I'm not saying this is going to happen but I have never seen the entire media landscape come together to make sure a fighter speed runs the UFC.



Alot of people are trying to compare his rise to Conor but people need to realise that Illia is no where near to Conors popularity, infact, Illia is not even the biggest star in the UFC right now.



If you compare Google/YT/Twitter trends, both Alex Perira & Islam Makhachev tower over Illia Topuria & it's not even close worldwide. As per the metrics over the last 12 months Perira is by far the most popular UFC fighter worldwide followed by Makhachev then Chimaev. Illia despite his hype hasn't even passed a retired Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov in worldwide trends in the last 12 months.



Illia obviously playing it extremely smart, bro attends press conferences on a weekly basis at his own promotion talking about himself instead of the fighters on the card.