Why is Mark Zuckerberg everywhere tonight?

The title is the thread. What's up with Zuck and his creepy face all over the broadcast tonight?
Psst....been longer than 20 years bruvHave you look around the last 20 years? the fucking planet is obsessed with giving people attention who dont deserve it.
Psst....been longer than 20 years bruv
Probably doesn't hurt. Still...seeing him bro it up with Volk during his walk down was weird.free promo,facebook fell off
No, its pretty much been the paste 20 years with the rise of the internet, and it really ramped up with social media.
No, no it wasnt.It was around before then if you didn't enjoy that sort of thing it was much easier to avoid.