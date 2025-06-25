Why is Khabib d!ckid1ng JJ?

rstringer
he just came out calling him GOAT. I don't get . Khabib is the exact opposite of Jones. Doesn't drink or do drugs, is not into debauchery, most likely roid free and is close friends with Cormier.
I mean Jones is not that different from Conor, so why the selective favouritism?
so why the constant dick riding? Any ideas?
so why the constant dick riding? Any ideas?