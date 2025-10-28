Why is Jon Jones so scared to fight Aspinall?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
The guy fought lesser opponents like Dominic Reyes and by a lot of you thought Jones lost that fight.
So why is he afraid to fight Aspinall?
Even if he lost the fight against Tom, it wouldn't look so bad. He lost to a very good fighter who's naturally bigger than him.
Weird how Jones perceives things.
He had nothing to lose in fighting Aspinall imo. The loss wouldn't change his legacy. It would gain more respect than anything else that he fought the best HW at the time.
