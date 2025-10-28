Why is Jon Jones so scared to fight Aspinall?

Scared lol so cute, its like 8 year old kids in the playground talk. These are adult male pro fighters and Jones has had tons of fights against the best and beat them all, he isn't scared of no human on earth and nor is Tom scared or anyone else in UFC. Leave the scaredy talk for the playground for the kiddies. The reason is something else and its probably a combination of many things, Jones has retired, doesn't feel the need to fight anymore and realizes he is getting older and has nothing to prove.



Could Jones vs Tom or Jones vs Alex or Jones vs Gane 2 happen? absolutely because Jones changes his mind often, he's not exactly like Jim Miller where what you see is what you get and its not complicated lol, Jones changes from one month to the next so even though he said he has retired, I would not be surprised at all if he is fighting in UFC in 2026, thats how he is.