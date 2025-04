Lee Danger said: because in your 4th world school none has teached you the atrocities japanese soldiers did in China during WW2 or, worse, what they did to prisoners in order to advance the "science" (spoiler: Mengelesque).



the modern image of japan is just the result of losing a war and being culturally forced to change, but they are still among the most racist and unmerciful people on the earth. Click to expand...

the modern image of Japan is the ONLY image that matters. that's their CURRENT CULTURE, therefore all generations NOW are growing up with that culture.wtf do war crimes have to do with a violent warrior culture? torturing people isn't a fight, you don't have to be strong physically to do that. Japanese culture SEPARATED the warriors from the normies and that warrior class disappeared. in Samoa, every boy is the same. there's not a "special" warrior class and then the rest are plebs. Samoa is too small for that shit, everybody has to fight. maybe your 4th world school should teach how Samoa was enslaved by Tonga for hundreds of years, and then they won their independence by literally fighting the Tongans and throwing them out of Samoa. Samoa is known for violence because their history is FILLED with it. not torturing people, or shooting guns at people who don't have guns, they're literally FIGHTING with machetes/clubs/whatever, man on man fighting.when your culture is constantly fighting, that's how you create a nation of people who fight. isn't that why Dagestan is good?