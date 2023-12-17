Why is it so hard to maintain friendships when you get older?

It sucks how hard it is to maintain your friendships when you're older, especially when in a lot of cases You're the only one putting in the effort. It's the holidays, and during this time of year I'm making calls, sending cards and gifts, and just checking in on all my "friends". They always sound happy to hear from me, even grateful, but when we hang up I don't hear from them again for months, sometime years. And if I didn't initiate the contact to begin with I would never hear from these "friends" again. It's exhausting wishing them Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Happy Birthday, etc when I never hear it in return. I understand that people can get busy with work and family, but checking in with a friend can be done in the same time it takes you to wipe your ass.
 
At what age did guys ever like chatting on the phone with each other? You meet up for drinks or grill food with friends or something, but you don't have time to ditch your family to do that as much when you're older, so you don't talk as often.
 
You sound like you made a deal with them "I check up on you this much, you check up on me that much" That's not a friendship, that's a deal. Now if you guys really did have a deal, you probably misunderstood the deal, because it wasn't a written deal. Anyways human beings are a variable reality, not a fixed reality, so deals can always be altered.
 
It’s hard when you juggle family life and a busy career. Now that I am retired I realize that my old friends and I aren’t that close anymore as we’ve spent years living thousands of miles apart and didn’t cultivate our relationships beyond trying to stay in touch.
 
Because when you are younger friendships are mostly non organic. Meaning you became friends with whoever happened to be around you especially in a school like setting. Even in college most peoples friends were determined by a computer. These friendships were not made with long term sustainability in mind they were random and largely held together by shared experiences that end in adulthood. Adulthood puts people on different paths where theres less and less holding you together.

When you are an adult you want to spend time with people you share interests with or you want to be alone(at least most people). Maintaining relationships with people you care about but don't actually enjoy spending time with becomes difficult. And I believe that dynamic is incredibly common among childhood friends.
 
but responding to a thread you created can be done in less than the time it takes you to wipe your ass.
 
It's something you have to force to some degree. I'm lucky enough to be in business with friends so I get some cross over there.

After a wife, 2 kids, a large extended family and 10 employees It's hard to make time.
 
I think the older we get, the less we are doing the same thing, trying to fit in. When we were kids, we were forced to be in the same place doing the same thing tor long period of time. Most people make their life long friends with high school or university friends. Your friends are a reflection of the things you do, once people get in relationship, they tend to hang out more with other couples, once people start having families, then they tend to hang out more with other couples with kids. But I always notice the number tend to dwindle over time because not everyone follow that same path as people's lives diverge more and more.
 
I'm always surprised when I meet a man that enjoys talking on the phone.

Most men, including me, enjoy being around friends when you're doing an activity. Whether it be work or a project, or just video games or drinking, men usually need to be doing something.

This is why texting is great though. You can send your bro a joke and you both share a laugh, and also let's him know you were thinking about him.
 
I generally agree that chatting on the phone is not a thing generally well suited to male friends. But in my case, me and my "friends" live on the opposite ends of the country so not many great options available besides picking up the phone and saying hello every once in a while. But apparently even that is too much of a hassle for these blokes. If I stop making the effort I would literally never hear from these "friends" again.
 
The older you get, the more selfish you become. You no longer have the openminded innocence of youth. You have your defense up to defend against bad people.
 
Fuck yeah, everyone has their own things going, be it wives/kids/travel/work etc.

It's why I throw a party at mine once every three months and put on a bunch of food and booze as it's just hard to get everyone together in the same place, at the same time anymore.

It's a shame but it is what it is - just part of getting older.
 
Also, more time devoted to brown nosing the boss to climb the ladder and getting that cheddar.
 
I have a few friends. I never hear from them unless I can provide them with something. Fix their automobiles, record vox, bass, guitar, or drums etc... I never hear from anyone. And that started a long time ago. Not sure what it is, but once I stopped getting calls answered (but usually just text), I stopped trying because we are talking over a course of 10 years. Nothing from family either. I don't have a girlfriend either. O well.
 
