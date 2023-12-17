Why is it so hard to maintain friendships when you get older?

It sucks how hard it is to maintain your friendships when you're older, especially when in a lot of cases You're the only one putting in the effort. It's the holidays, and during this time of year I'm making calls, sending cards and gifts, and just checking in on all my "friends". They always sound happy to hear from me, even grateful, but when we hang up I don't hear from them again for months, sometime years. And if I didn't initiate the contact to begin with I would never hear from these "friends" again. It's exhausting wishing them Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Happy Birthday, etc when I never hear it in return. I understand that people can get busy with work and family, but checking in with a friend can be done in the same time it takes you to wipe your ass.