Why is it frowned upon to drink beer poured over ice with a straw?

My friend orders his beers like this at bars, restaurants, and events that never fails to catch attention. His unconventional requests often leave patrons and passersby giving him curious glances and the occasional side-eye which I find ridiculous. It’s even more disrespectful when the bartender asks, “…you sure?”
Beer purists will say that beer has its own set of unwritten rules, like glass bottles, chilled mugs, foam head and that beer is brewed to have a specific flavor profile, and by adding ice only waters it down. However this is complete bullshit because most beers taste like piss water anyway. Plus, I heard that drinking through a straw directly increases the rate at which alcohol is absorbed into your bloodstream.
Cheers
