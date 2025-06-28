Why is it frowned upon to drink beer poured over ice with a straw?

My friend orders his beers like this at bars, restaurants, and events that never fails to catch attention. His unconventional requests often leave patrons and passersby giving him curious glances and the occasional side-eye which I find ridiculous. It’s even more disrespectful when the bartender asks, “…you sure?”

Beer purists will say that beer has its own set of unwritten rules, like glass bottles, chilled mugs, foam head and that beer is brewed to have a specific flavor profile, and by adding ice only waters it down. However this is complete bullshit because most beers taste like piss water anyway. Plus, I heard that drinking through a straw directly increases the rate at which alcohol is absorbed into your bloodstream.

But do I remember about people drink 40oz with straws though which was weird at the time
 
When I was younger drinking a beer through a straw made it so you could drink the beer faster = getting buzzed quicker
 
Beercels prop up their yeasty bloat inducing average beverage to be more than it is. They will gatekeep it and insist you have to have it a certain way to fit in.
You'll find they'll often say things like "only had 8" as well. Knowing full well 8 pints is a huge amount of liquid to drink.
I'm not saying you can't genuinely enjoy a beer or 2. But all the beer drinking discussion often includes some weird pseudo machoism, lol.
 
You're gay.

I'm not hating on the fact that you're gay. You just are. Do you, playa.
 
If you're looking for real reasoning, there's plenty. Water dilutes the beer. It effects the body of the beer and alters the flavor. Also by impacting the carbonation of the beer it also mutes the flavor and causes it to go flat faster. If that's not enough, ice shocks the beer and will mute it's notes in the same manner, impacting aromas, flavor, crispness.

Get yourself a High Noon or drink piss beer where it doesn't matter what you do with it.
 
