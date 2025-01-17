Why is it acceptable to name your child Cain?

I'm no Bible scholar but wasn't Cain a real jerk?



Nobody's names their kids after the bad guys in the Bible.



You never meet people named Judas, or Jezebel, or Lucifer.



Hell you never even meet anyone named Goliath even though he wasn't really a bad guy, just a soldier born on the other side.



Yet naming your child Cain or Kane is perfectly fine now. Even though he was the inventor of murder.