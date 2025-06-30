Why is Islam first P4P?

He's not even champ
Pantoja deserves more
I hope Ilia will be #1 tomorrow so they can make a gimmick belt for P4P and get the fighters who want to be P4P in the octagon and decide it there.Illia should be #1 for now. If Islam wins his next fight he has an argument to retake the #1 spot.
Top 3 is Pantoja/Topuria/Merab if we look at their resumes in their divisions. Then comes DDP.It should for sure be Ilia now. Arguably Merab over Islam too.
How does that make sense? Islam didn't lose.Illia should be #1 for now. If Islam wins his next fight he has an argument to retake the #1 spot.
Of course we care if fools have wrong opinions!It’s a made up list based entirely on opinion. Why should anybody care?
why did jones dropIf he loses his next fight he won't be #1 p4p
If he wins he will stay p4p #1
You don't lose p4p status because you decide to move up and relinquish your title
simple as that
agree entirelyTop 3 is Pantoja/Topuria/Merab if we look at their resumes in their divisions. Then comes DDP.
IT makes perfect sense, because he's been very clearly surpassed islam. Illa has 2 wins at LW and wins at FW, while being undefeated in the UFC and MMA Islam only has wins in one weight class. Should absolutely be Illa over him now as Illa has show that p4p he's better than the best LWs and better than the Best FWs.How does that make sense? Islam didn't lose.
Islam has been in UFC for 10 years, Ilia 5. And Islam has beaten the same former champs, minus Max. They are both the top guys but Islam has done way more than Ilia, with the exception of a title in a second wight class.IT makes perfect sense, because he's been very clearly surpassed islam. Illa has 2 wins at LW and wins at FW, while being undefeated in the UFC and MMA Islam only has wins in one weight class. Should absolutely be Illa over him now as Illa has show that p4p he's better than the best LWs and better than the Best FWs.
Of course, Islams manager is ali abedel aziz and P4P rankings are compeltely controlled by media; and the media will always play nice with Ali because they want to do interviews with his fighters. you dont want to get black listed like the mma hour, so media will always pump up whoever dominance mma is pushing. which is how Usman was (somehow) p4p ahead of izzy and volk, even though his reign is garbage compared to theirs.
Ilia was #3 p4p and not a champ a week ago. Why didn’t you use this logic then?He's not even champ
And illa has more top 5 wins already, crazy i knowIslam has been in UFC for 10 years, Ilia 5.
so Islam should lose his #1 p4p ranking without losing but Volk gets to keep his #1P4P ranking after losing to Makhachev in Australia? How does that even make sense?Illia should be #1 for now. If Islam wins his next fight he has an argument to retake the #1 spot.