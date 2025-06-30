Why is Islam first P4P?

Because people forget what the nonsense concept of P4P originally meant. It was to convince people to watch midget fights in boxing by saying 'yeah, the midgets would get squashed by HWs but if they were the same size the midget would kick their ass because they are more skilled'.



Of course this nonsense ignored the fact that if a midget was the size of a HW, he wouldn't fight like he does now. But it was easy enough to understand and effective in getting marks to pay to watch dwarves sissy slap each other.



Now mongs throughout the years have overcomplicated things and tied the concept up with all sorts of twisted logic by adding their own silly subjective criteria, which is why some people even rank women in male P4P lists.



What we end up with is people like Jon Jones and Islam building their 'P4P resumes' by primarily beating SMALLER men, which is a completely retarded misunderstanding of an already stupid concept.