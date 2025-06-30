Why is Islam first P4P?

benebox said:
Illia should be #1 for now. If Islam wins his next fight he has an argument to retake the #1 spot.
Click to expand...
I hope Ilia will be #1 tomorrow so they can make a gimmick belt for P4P and get the fighters who want to be P4P in the octagon and decide it there.
Otherwise we are never going to see that happen.
 
hbombbisping said:
If he loses his next fight he won't be #1 p4p

If he wins he will stay p4p #1

You don't lose p4p status because you decide to move up and relinquish your title

simple as that
Click to expand...
why did jones drop

Conan the K-9 said:
Top 3 is Pantoja/Topuria/Merab if we look at their resumes in their divisions. Then comes DDP.
Click to expand...
agree entirely
 
Because people forget what the nonsense concept of P4P originally meant. It was to convince people to watch midget fights in boxing by saying 'yeah, the midgets would get squashed by HWs but if they were the same size the midget would kick their ass because they are more skilled'.

Of course this nonsense ignored the fact that if a midget was the size of a HW, he wouldn't fight like he does now. But it was easy enough to understand and effective in getting marks to pay to watch dwarves sissy slap each other.

Now mongs throughout the years have overcomplicated things and tied the concept up with all sorts of twisted logic by adding their own silly subjective criteria, which is why some people even rank women in male P4P lists.

What we end up with is people like Jon Jones and Islam building their 'P4P resumes' by primarily beating SMALLER men, which is a completely retarded misunderstanding of an already stupid concept.
 
Rear Naked Toke said:
How does that make sense? Islam didn't lose.
Click to expand...
IT makes perfect sense, because he's been very clearly surpassed islam. Illa has 2 wins at LW and wins at FW, while being undefeated in the UFC and MMA Islam only has wins in one weight class. Should absolutely be Illa over him now as Illa has show that p4p he's better than the best LWs and better than the Best FWs.

Of course, Islams manager is ali abedel aziz and P4P rankings are compeltely controlled by media; and the media will always play nice with Ali because they want to do interviews with his fighters. you dont want to get black listed like the mma hour, so media will always pump up whoever dominance mma is pushing. which is how Usman was (somehow) p4p ahead of izzy and volk, even though his reign is garbage compared to theirs.
 
RockyLockridge said:
IT makes perfect sense, because he's been very clearly surpassed islam. Illa has 2 wins at LW and wins at FW, while being undefeated in the UFC and MMA Islam only has wins in one weight class. Should absolutely be Illa over him now as Illa has show that p4p he's better than the best LWs and better than the Best FWs.

Of course, Islams manager is ali abedel aziz and P4P rankings are compeltely controlled by media; and the media will always play nice with Ali because they want to do interviews with his fighters. you dont want to get black listed like the mma hour, so media will always pump up whoever dominance mma is pushing. which is how Usman was (somehow) p4p ahead of izzy and volk, even though his reign is garbage compared to theirs.
Click to expand...
Islam has been in UFC for 10 years, Ilia 5. And Islam has beaten the same former champs, minus Max. They are both the top guys but Islam has done way more than Ilia, with the exception of a title in a second wight class.

Not to mention, Ilia moved to LW yes, but all he's beaten there are former FWs. P4P is subjective regardless, but it's still difficult to put Ilia above Islam.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
Top 10 P4P (after UFC 317)
2 3
Replies
46
Views
567
Skarsgard
Skarsgard
M
Islam vs JDM would be so wrong
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
LetThemBleed
LetThemBleed

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,053
Messages
57,507,133
Members
175,732
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top