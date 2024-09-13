Why is horseradish the only food that burns your nostrils?

Fedorgasm
Nice try, but wasabi is a type of horseradish too.
You can eat everything from jalapenos to ghost peppers and no matter how hot it is, it only burns your mouth (and later, your poor innocent anus).
So how the fuck does horseradish burn your nose? And why don't we eat anything else that does this?
Also, JK about your anus. I know it's not innocent
