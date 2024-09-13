Why is horseradish the only food that burns your nostrils?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Nice try, but wasabi is a type of horseradish too.

You can eat everything from jalapenos to ghost peppers and no matter how hot it is, it only burns your mouth (and later, your poor innocent anus).

So how the fuck does horseradish burn your nose? And why don't we eat anything else that does this?

Also, JK about your anus. I know it's not innocent
 
Mustard......
 
Most spicy food we eat gets its spice from capsaicin, which is in peppers. FOr peppers its a defense against animals. Capsaicin is a stable alkaloid at room temp and hydrophobic, so when its in your mouth it only spreads with saliva.

Horseradish is different. Horseradish, mustard, and wasabi produce 2 agents that are harmless: a chemical called sinigrin, and an enzyme myrosinase. They're separate in the plant but when the plant is damaged (ie chewed) they mix. The result of the mix is mustard oil.

Mustard oil getys in the mucous membranes, reacts the same way it reacts to capsaicin. But at the same time, it interacts with cells in your mucous membranes differently thats why it acts as in irritant.

Plus mustard oil is volatile at room temp, and evaporate in the heat of your mouth. So when it evaporates in your mouth, it spreads through your membranes. But its also why it dissipates quickly as opposed to easting a hit pepper and it stays with you.

Side note, thats also why mustard gas stings your face and sinuses. So eating horseradish is sort of like a mini dose of mustard gas.
 
Horseradish looks like a penis and balls

images
 
Great answer bro! You're like a horseradish expert. Which is only 1 step down from a groundhog expert.
 
