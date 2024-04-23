Why is Holloway ranked #9 at LW?

TITS
Gaethje was ranked #2 when Max beat him, with Arman moving up to #1, everyone behind him moved down a spot. With that said, Max should be ranked #3 putting him behind only Oliveira (who he beat at FW) and Arman as contenders.
I don't understand why his ranking is so low. He should be ahead of Gaethje and boring ass Canrot.
