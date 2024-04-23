Why is Holloway ranked #9 at LW?

TITS

TITS

Gaethje was ranked #2 when Max beat him, with Arman moving up to #1, everyone behind him moved down a spot. With that said, Max should be ranked #3 putting him behind only Oliveira (who he beat at FW) and Arman as contenders.

I don't understand why his ranking is so low. He should be ahead of Gaethje and boring ass Canrot.
 
He beat Justin, but lost to Dustin in his only other LW fight. I personally think 9 isn’t fair and after his performance at UFC 300, would definitely put him in the top 5.
 
Max Should Be the Number 2 Ranked Lightweight Right Now, Right?

What the heck is this list, the person(s) who made this must not watch MMA. Am I crazy or should Max not be ranked #2 right now and not #9? Gaethje could easily have challenged Islam for the belt if not Dustin, he was right at the top. Realistically Max should only be behind Arman, even if you...
It's a conundrum. My answer there is that, most likely, it's due to some rankers not ranking him at LW, since he'll likely continue at FW, so those rankings drag down his average
 
If he expressed interest in staying at LW to fight the Islam/Dustin winner then he'd be ranked higher. Remember that rankings are just a manufactured marketing tool and don't hold any actual merit.
 
There's a ton of discussion about it in the thread from a few days ago https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/max-holloway-debuts-as-9-ranked-lightweight.4328120/

He's in this weird spot where he lost twice to the guy who got KO'd by the guy he just KO'd. But he has an early TKO win over the former champ, who finished both Justin and Poirier. I think the rankings should reflect recent results, or else move him up to #2.
 
how many wins does he have at lw?
but i agree he should be atleast top 5
 
Yeah but they always give other fighters from other divisions the proper ranking when they beat a contender in another division. 9 makes no sense.
 
rankings don't mean that much especially in this instance where max is itching to go back to featherweight
 
Jessica Andrade got 1 win at W125 over Chookagian and fought for the title right after that. Granted it was in a toilet of a division, but that's quickly she moved up.
 
When Max fights Tapioca for the FW belt he’ll be announced as- the reigning BMF champion, former FW champion, the #1 ranked FW contender, and # 9 ranked LW contender.

Quite the intro

Why don't the NFL have a 0-15 team that beats a 15-0 team take their playoff spot?
 
You realize you referenced the result of Max vs Charles from 9 years ago and then said rankings should reflect recent results right?
 
I said "or else" dumbfuck. Are you drunk or something?
 
Those are usually only when that person is moving to that division though.

Or when it's women's rankings where they don't give a shit
 
No one gives a shit about women's rankings, the women's divisions are so shallow that they still have women on 3 or 4 fight losing streaks in the top 15.
 
