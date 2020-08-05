Why is goat meat unpopular in America ?

johnnybeebob
In Canada there has been an increase in goat consumption by 3000% over the last 20 years.
most attribute it to the increase in immigration, however I cook goat probably once a month.
the meat is lean and has a lamb taste but much milder. It is usually used in curry / stews or roasted.
Is it gaining popularity a little in the US ?
or is it still chicken tendiez and pizza pops for you dudes ?
