Why is goat meat unpopular in America ?

johnnybeebob

johnnybeebob

Banned
Banned
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
882
Reaction score
738
In Canada there has been an increase in goat consumption by 3000% over the last 20 years.

most attribute it to the increase in immigration, however I cook goat probably once a month.

the meat is lean and has a lamb taste but much milder. It is usually used in curry / stews or roasted.

Is it gaining popularity a little in the US ?

or is it still chicken tendiez and pizza pops for you dudes ?
 
Goat is pretty good. My best friends growing up was Mexican, and his mom would make goat birria and make sure there was an extra plate for me. Damn, that was delicious! I like to try this dish in Mexican restaurants whenever I see it on their menu, but I can’t seem to find one that can hold a candle to my neighbors dish.
 
Probably Because Burger King adverts don't have Goat Burgers so it's not deemed acceptable..
05ed2a910b8a3e46d164b0fd09a0ddee.gif
 
I love goat and lamb. Just expensive. I made a nice morrocan lamb a few months ago with dates and cinnamon.
 
Last edited:
Bc it's tough as shit and I'm not into braising every meat.

I like roti but I'm never going to put the time into mastering that when I can just grab take out from the dreads
 
isn't goat a type of meat that one needs to know how to prepare really well, in order for it to taste good? i don't eat goat too often. the few times i can remember having it, the meat was real gamey. that put me off from trying it recently.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Social The Political Left Across Western Countries is more unpopular now than in the Last 100 years
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
Scerpi
Scerpi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,945
Messages
57,313,158
Members
175,635
Latest member
Kadooshi

Share this page

Back
Top