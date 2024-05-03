Why is Gane ranked above Pavlovich?

blaseblase

blaseblase

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
6,999
Reaction score
13,107
Gane wins:
Volkov
Tuivasa
Lewis

Pavlovich wins:
Blaydes
Tuivasa
Lewis

Comparing their top three wins, Pav has beaten the best fighter in Blaydes. They both beat Tuivasa and Lewis, who were pretenders to the top 5, sloppy brawlers with KO power. Pav also beat them more easily. Blaydes and Volkov are good not great fighters with Blaydes being the better of the two.

Pav has the better win and one less loss in the last 2 years. He should be above Gane. Especially considering all the fights Gane has ducked. The UFC tends to favor certain guys and it's clear they have done so with Gane, even offering him yet another title shot.
 
treelo said:
Pavlovic got beat in about 30 seconds
Click to expand...
Gane only lasted about 30 seconds longer.

Getting instantly taken down and easily subbed is far more embarrassing than getting knocked out at heavyweight against a guy who has finished all his fights quickly. Even Derrick Lewis puts up more of a fight on the ground.

Also Gane lost to a fighter coming up from light heavyweight, it should have hurt his stock more.
 
back in the old days, gane was a force to be reckoned with but i don't even think he feels like he is anymore otherwise he wouldn't be ducking everyone under the sun.
 
I guess it's better to lose to the current UFC goat than a last minute replacement who lost their last fight by a bad injury.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,487
Messages
55,494,409
Members
174,790
Latest member
stor

Share this page

Back
Top