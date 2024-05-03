Why is Gane ranked above Pavlovich?

Gane wins:

Volkov

Tuivasa

Lewis



Pavlovich wins:

Blaydes

Tuivasa

Lewis



Comparing their top three wins, Pav has beaten the best fighter in Blaydes. They both beat Tuivasa and Lewis, who were pretenders to the top 5, sloppy brawlers with KO power. Pav also beat them more easily. Blaydes and Volkov are good not great fighters with Blaydes being the better of the two.



Pav has the better win and one less loss in the last 2 years. He should be above Gane. Especially considering all the fights Gane has ducked. The UFC tends to favor certain guys and it's clear they have done so with Gane, even offering him yet another title shot.