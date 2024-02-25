Why is flyweight the only lighter division to have regressed in UFC?

We all know the heavier weights have seen far better days. MW, LHW, HW.... even WW have had far stronger eras with deeper and superior talent.

But from 135-155lbs the talent now is as good as ever if not better. BW is unquestionably better than its ever been.

But 125.... Has seen better days.

There was an era where we had

Mighty Mouse
JoeB
Dodson
Henry
Kyoji
Formiga
Ortiz
Makovsky
Lineker
Bagautinov

With Fig moved up and Moreno looking shot Pantoja is only current UFC FLW who MIGHT have been top 5 in that era. It was just far better in every way. 37yo Tim Elliott is still top 10 LMAO. So what happened to UFC FLW?
 
The real reason even though some of the fans who are small don’t want to admit; it’s because it’s very rare for a grown man to be small enough to make 125 pounds and also be somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to fight mma. Most guys who are that small haven’t really even ever played sports.

If you are small enough to make 125 then you obviously never played football basketball or hockey, I don’t know much about soccer but I would guess that you are too small to play that too.

So finding guys who are willing to fight in a cage on tv with no sporting experience for their entire lives until they were adults and could have fights against other really tiny guys and also are good enough to warrant them be in the ufc? It’s going to be tough.

Most of the guys who are that small are Asian and would probably rather fight over there in One or one of the other orgs they have out there, why would they want to fly across the world to fight in an organization that doesn’t really even care about their division? Especially when you consider that you have to deal with all the random testing and all that
 
The talent at 125lbs has greatly improved in MMA, the issue is the UFC doesn't prioritize talent let alone 125lb talent. They let Horiguchi and Might Mouse go, they don't sign Russians or any talent that's beyond contender series level.

But guys like Mokaev, Taira, Tsuruya and others are going to age really well into the division. Those kinds of prospects didn't exist back then and there's a lot of them now.
 
The talent at 125lbs has greatly improved in MMA, the issue is the UFC doesn't prioritize talent let alone 125lb talent. They let Horiguchi and Might Mouse go, they don't sign Russians or any talent that's beyond contender series level.

But guys like Mokaev, Taira, Tsuruya and others are going to age really well into the division. Those kinds of prospects didn't exist back then and there's a lot of them now.
There was a time when Kyoji and Henry were both prospects and their talent was levels above the 3 you listed.

Mokaev is a fraud who got lucky to survive Filho, has terrible striking and likely loses to Perez. Tairas striking is shite too and he almost got choked out by Chairez. Great top player tho.
 
