Why is flyweight the only lighter division to have regressed in UFC?

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 29,706
- Reaction score
- 43,131
We all know the heavier weights have seen far better days. MW, LHW, HW.... even WW have had far stronger eras with deeper and superior talent.
But from 135-155lbs the talent now is as good as ever if not better. BW is unquestionably better than its ever been.
But 125.... Has seen better days.
There was an era where we had
Mighty Mouse
JoeB
Dodson
Henry
Kyoji
Formiga
Ortiz
Makovsky
Lineker
Bagautinov
With Fig moved up and Moreno looking shot Pantoja is only current UFC FLW who MIGHT have been top 5 in that era. It was just far better in every way. 37yo Tim Elliott is still top 10 LMAO. So what happened to UFC FLW?
But from 135-155lbs the talent now is as good as ever if not better. BW is unquestionably better than its ever been.
But 125.... Has seen better days.
There was an era where we had
Mighty Mouse
JoeB
Dodson
Henry
Kyoji
Formiga
Ortiz
Makovsky
Lineker
Bagautinov
With Fig moved up and Moreno looking shot Pantoja is only current UFC FLW who MIGHT have been top 5 in that era. It was just far better in every way. 37yo Tim Elliott is still top 10 LMAO. So what happened to UFC FLW?
Last edited: