Why is flyweight the only lighter division to have regressed in UFC?

The real reason even though some of the fans who are small don’t want to admit; it’s because it’s very rare for a grown man to be small enough to make 125 pounds and also be somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to fight mma. Most guys who are that small haven’t really even ever played sports.



If you are small enough to make 125 then you obviously never played football basketball or hockey, I don’t know much about soccer but I would guess that you are too small to play that too.



So finding guys who are willing to fight in a cage on tv with no sporting experience for their entire lives until they were adults and could have fights against other really tiny guys and also are good enough to warrant them be in the ufc? It’s going to be tough.



Most of the guys who are that small are Asian and would probably rather fight over there in One or one of the other orgs they have out there, why would they want to fly across the world to fight in an organization that doesn’t really even care about their division? Especially when you consider that you have to deal with all the random testing and all that