Why is everyone picking Lopes over Yusuff?

Lopes always getting blasted trying to go for subs, he is durable but defense is bad. Yusuff hits hard. Does everyone think lopes subs him easy?
 
I've got a wager on Sodiq. I love Diego but this isn't Pat Sabatini or Gavin Tucker he's fighting here.
 
People forget Lopes has like five losses before he joined the UFC he’s not exactly an up and comer. If it stays on the feet his durability will be tested.
 
He brings it every time. That guy fights for your money and I like to see that.

Also Barboza just gutted a decision W over Yusuff after almost getting finished in the first. I’d say Sodiq has his hands full here and has to fight a great fight
 
Sodiq Yusuff has always been a touch underrated despite being a very slick and powerful striker but over the years he's sorta showed if you can hurt him or atleast match his firepower he fades pretty quickly. Barboza and Allen both struggled at points of their fights but they bullied Yusuff with their power and obviously they possess very high level striking in their own rights.

Lopes at this level is still a bit of a puzzle but he is ultra aggressive and has the firepower and strength to make Evloev uncomfortable who's another insane athlete like Yusuff. The biggest questions are if Lopes can track or avoid the angles Yusuff will present and if he can strike against a skilled striker. Yusuff gave Allen and Barboza tough looks so it's not like Lopes has a free lane to land big damage.




This is the perfect test for Lopes and I think he passes it just based on the fact Evloev wasn't able to get much space and he's very athletic with quick footwork even if it isn't as technical as Yusuff and he won the fight in the trenches with Lopes I think Yusuff struggles to stay as offensively potent once Lopes gets into range and makes this a bit wild. But Yusuff keeping this at range, taking angles and pot shotting a less technical striker at his preferred pace here isn't actually a crazy pick to be confident in.
 
I'm not picking Lopes, he's been a ton of fun with his super active style, but I still prefer good technicians to get through the wild onslaught and win
 
