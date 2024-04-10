Why is everyone picking Lopes over Yusuff?

Sodiq Yusuff has always been a touch underrated despite being a very slick and powerful striker but over the years he's sorta showed if you can hurt him or atleast match his firepower he fades pretty quickly. Barboza and Allen both struggled at points of their fights but they bullied Yusuff with their power and obviously they possess very high level striking in their own rights.



Lopes at this level is still a bit of a puzzle but he is ultra aggressive and has the firepower and strength to make Evloev uncomfortable who's another insane athlete like Yusuff. The biggest questions are if Lopes can track or avoid the angles Yusuff will present and if he can strike against a skilled striker. Yusuff gave Allen and Barboza tough looks so it's not like Lopes has a free lane to land big damage.









This is the perfect test for Lopes and I think he passes it just based on the fact Evloev wasn't able to get much space and he's very athletic with quick footwork even if it isn't as technical as Yusuff and he won the fight in the trenches with Lopes I think Yusuff struggles to stay as offensively potent once Lopes gets into range and makes this a bit wild. But Yusuff keeping this at range, taking angles and pot shotting a less technical striker at his preferred pace here isn't actually a crazy pick to be confident in.