Why is everyone making such a big fuss about Dana making Tony fight?

Narratives everywhere... No one blames Dana for making Tony fight, what a bs lol. We blame Dana instead for telling fighters what to do, like trying to make Tony retire, "he should retire if he loses to Paddy"... I mean, stfu, that's none of your concern bald goof. Your concern is pay the man only or fire him already. If Tony wants to fight, he fights and only him and his team decide if he must continue fighting, not you or any of us.