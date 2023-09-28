Why is everyone making such a big fuss about Dana making Tony fight?

hoonmasta19
The last time I checked it's Dana's job to make money for the company as CEO by making and organizing entertaining events.
It's not his job to baby sit, manage, or consult fighters on who, when, what, where they should fight. That is the fighter's agency's job. If you want to place blame place blame on Tony, his agency, or his family for allowing him to fight - not Dana lol.
Tony is a grown ass dude. He accepted the fight.
