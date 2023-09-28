Why is everyone making such a big fuss about Dana making Tony fight?

The last time I checked it's Dana's job to make money for the company as CEO by making and organizing entertaining events.

It's not his job to baby sit, manage, or consult fighters on who, when, what, where they should fight. That is the fighter's agency's job. If you want to place blame place blame on Tony, his agency, or his family for allowing him to fight - not Dana lol.

Tony is a grown ass dude. He accepted the fight.
 
Ok but why is that Dana's fault? If you want to place blame place blame on Tony, his agency, or his family for allowing him to fight - not Dana lol.

I love Tony just like the rest of them but he accepted the fight
I'm not really blaming Dana here but I'm surprised he did allow Tony have another fight when he has lost six in a row
 
I just hope Tony makes bank on each fight, this is probably it for him in the UFC win or lose, would BKFC or Karate Combat be a decent fit for 1-2 more before calling it a day? Sam Alvey just got a win in KC, its basically MMA in a pit for the most part.
 
He needs a higher ranked opponent so he can get a a title shot after.
 
Narratives everywhere... No one blames Dana for making Tony fight, what a bs lol. We blame Dana instead for telling fighters what to do, like trying to make Tony retire, "he should retire if he loses to Paddy"... I mean, stfu, that's none of your concern bald goof. Your concern is pay the man only or fire him already. If Tony wants to fight, he fights and only him and his team decide if he must continue fighting, not you or any of us.
 
  1. Name one UFC fighter who has been completely dominated and/or finished in 6 straight fights, yet was given another fight. I'll wait. Even Sam Alvey had some close decisions and a draw during his skid.
  2. Just because Dana can do something doesn't mean he should do it. And just because other people also have culpability (i.e., Tony's team and the athletic commissions) doesn't mean Dana is absolved. There's plenty of blame to go around.
  3. Why are you such a Dana apologist, TS? Are you his driveway-snow supplier?
 
I'm not really blaming Dana here but I'm surprised he did allow Tony have another fight when he has lost six in a row
Dana is doing BJ Penn a solid trying to get him out of owning the biggest losing streak in UFC history. Tony won't be cut if he loses. They will run him out for #8 for sure.
 
Shut the hell up white belt noob.
 
You know Tony went to the UFC and told them he would suplex Islam to hits and this, that, and the other.. so in that context, UFC is doing Tony a solid . . Plus he commands a steep price. And he is kind of an arrogant nut job
 
Maybe I am missing something but wouldn't BJ fit that criteria?
 
Agreed. I don't think Ferguson fights unless he chooses to fight. And if he's still getting paid lo-mid six figures, I don't see why he'd turn down a fight.

I don't know how accurate this is, but here are some of his last pay outs

Screenshot 2023-09-28 at 8.19.20 PM.png

https://mmasalaries.com/tony-ferguson-fighter-salary-net-worth-and-info/
 
Yeah like anybody here would refuse a paycheck to prevent Tony from getting more CTE...
Plus they will likely watch the fight
 
Guess he should have had Chuck keep fighting. Maybe 4 more losses would have done.
 
853.jpg
 
