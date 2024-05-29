Why is everyone here so against Stipey collecting a paycheck?

Mr. Stipey was ready to go last November when Jones cancelled out on him, not his fault. UFC wanted to keep him on ice for Jon's big "legacy fight". If anything, you Jones haters should be supporting Mr. Stipey and praying that he knocks Jon's face off and gets his show/win money plus the belt, who cares if he retires with it.

Personally, I think if Stipey beats Jones he'll stick around to unify the title with the winner of Blaydes vs Aspinall. Who wouldn't want to see that?

P.S. I'm on the "Conor McGregor Sobriety Regimen" tonight, in case anyone was wondering.
 
Because whether you love him or hate him, we want to see jones fight the best - not old man stipe ffs

Jones is smart to not fight the best though !
 
Maybe. And stick with me on this. Maybe the people criticizing this fight have motives  more than just simply hating Jones.

Crazy thought experiment, but let's just explore that space for a bit
 
If people would hear Stipe's side, they might be convinced.
But nobody understands a word he says.
 
Mr. Stipey is the best.
 
69f8babeba4828778b7475ccce5318c6800cb4bbb94b4483b0629821ddc96db0.jpg
 
Well sure, but most of those people are the minority and it's also true Aspinall has some real fans on here. Do we ever get this many threads daily crying about a fight when any other champion does something like this or a challenger gets a super undeserved title shot? It's very obvious by some of the comments made people really really hate Jon Jones. That's fine and people are entitled to that opinion, but let's call a spade a spade here.

Another thought experiment, if this was Francis Ngannou doing this, would he get multiple daily threads about it? And from all the same posters?

It does seem a little messed up Stipe is constantly catching a bunch of strays over this and is constantly being shat on. It's possible to hate Jon and make points about Stipe being undeserving without just crapping all over the man.
 
Utter horseshit. I'd concede that the majority of critics may hate Jones but being nearly unanimously hated comes with the territory of being a piece of shit. To suggest that means they can't actually have other reasons to criticize this fight is childish and fails any kind of analysis. And no, Jon has only has more threads in proportion to his popularity, but EVERY champ getting a bullshit defense gets torn apart in multiple threads. Or did we just take a vacation for Colby's last title shot? Or the like 20 threads that came up JUST from the suggestion that Ilia might not be interested in Max and could fight Ortega instead? Let's call a spade a spade by noting that the inability to look past people's quite justified hate of Jones to see a point on their argument is simplistic and lazy.

Francis got daily threads and constant criticism and ducking claims throughout all of his contract and release, so.. yeah

TITS said:
http://cdn.ebaumsworld.com/picture/dingodrive85/NewJersey.png
Nice formatting job, genius. Also, Jersey Shore stereotypes come from Staten Island, and I ain't south jersey scum either
 
I do think it is a shame we never got to see Stipe vs Ngannou III, and even minus that there are spicy matches Stipe can have with the likes of Bladyes and Gane that we will never see. I think it is a shame Stipe sat out his career after getting beat by Ngannou.
 
I don't feel the hate for Jon is unjustified by no means, as he's done some things that deserve that hate. However, it's clearly hate. I've done conceded that there are people who care about merit and there are people who truly are fans of Tom. That's all fine. Can you honestly tell me you don't see the hatred for Jones in some of these posts? I've said that was fine as well as people are entitled to their opinions. But my assessment is fine, people want to dump on Jon so people are dumping on Jon. It's at a proportion that isn't normal, obviously every fighter is hated on Sherdog by at least someone and threads get made. That's not the point. The proportionality is the point.

To go even further, people are dumping on Stipe and for that Stipe doesn't really deserve that. A little feeling of shame should be normal on that end for that. As far as I'm aware, Stipe is not a piece of shit and this situation is not particularly his fault.
 
I don't care about him collecting another cheque, he's already rich..

Why should I care?
 
Yes, there are a good amount of Jon haters, but how it's used by Jon fans (or maybe better put blind nuthuggers, or just trolls) it's just a cop out for Jon fans whenever they don't really have good counter argument, or just iniitial argument. They try to blame the critic as simple haters in order to dismiss them and hide the fact they they have no real substantive arguments.
 
Stipe got knocked into the next dimension, why dors he deserve a title fight?

Right, he doesn’t
 
I'm glad he is getting money but it's a meaningless fight featuring an old and retired guy that is taking forever to put together and being sold (by Jones only) as some legacy defining cherry on top fight and no one believes it
 
Because their hatred for Jon Jones blinds them to any logic or reasoning

<JonesLaugh>
 
