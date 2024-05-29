Why is everyone here so against Stipey collecting a paycheck?

TITS
Mr. Stipey was ready to go last November when Jones cancelled out on him, not his fault. UFC wanted to keep him on ice for Jon's big "legacy fight". If anything, you Jones haters should be supporting Mr. Stipey and praying that he knocks Jon's face off and gets his show/win money plus the belt, who cares if he retires with it.
Personally, I think if Stipey beats Jones he'll stick around to unify the title with the winner of Blaydes vs Aspinall. Who wouldn't want to see that?
P.S. I'm on the "Conor McGregor Sobriety Regimen" tonight, in case anyone was wondering.
