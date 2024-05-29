Why is everyone here so against Stipey collecting a paycheck?

Mohawk Banditó said: Utter horseshit. I'd concede that the majority of critics may hate Jones but being nearly unanimously hated comes with the territory of being a piece of shit. To suggest that means they can't actually have other reasons to criticize this fight is childish and fails any kind of analysis. And no, Jon has only has more threads in proportion to his popularity, but EVERY champ getting a bullshit defense gets torn apart in multiple threads. Or did we just take a vacation for Colby's last title shot? Or the like 20 threads that came up JUST from the suggestion that Ilia might not be interested in Max and could fight Ortega instead? Let's call a spade a spade by noting that the inability to look past people's quite justified hate of Jones to see a point on their argument is simplistic and lazy.



Francis got daily threads and constant criticism and ducking claims throughout all of his contract and release, so.. yeah





Nice formatting job, genius. Also, Jersey Shore stereotypes come from Staten Island Click to expand...

I don't feel the hate for Jon is unjustified by no means, as he's done some things that deserve that hate. However, it's clearly hate. I've done conceded that there are people who care about merit and there are people who truly are fans of Tom. That's all fine. Can you honestly tell me you don't see the hatred for Jones in some of these posts? I've said that was fine as well as people are entitled to their opinions. But my assessment is fine, people want to dump on Jon so people are dumping on Jon. It's at a proportion that isn't normal, obviously every fighter is hated on Sherdog by at least someone and threads get made. That's not the point. The proportionality is the point.To go even further, people are dumping on Stipe and for that Stipe doesn't really deserve that. A little feeling of shame should be normal on that end for that. As far as I'm aware, Stipe is not a piece of shit and this situation is not particularly his fault.