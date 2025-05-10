Why is everyone acting as if Shavkat Rakhmonov retired in the WW division and want to Jump over him (Garry, Buckley, Belal, Usman, Brady, Mackhachev)

This is weird to me and kinda of disrespectful in someway. Shavkat was the number 1 contender and is still the number 1 contender. He had an injury that he needed to take care of and had a surgery in the maintime and is now getting ready to get back in again and will probably be fit to fight Belal around November-October this year which is likely the next window Belal defends if he wins tonight.

Everyone and his dog has tried to jump over Shavkat and steal his TS.

Sean Brady ´´Called for an immediate TS after slaying Leon Edwards´´

Mackachev ´´Is calling for a direct fight with JDM if JDM beats Belal´´

Garry ´´Is claiming to be next after beating Carlos Pratos´´

Buckley ´´He thinks he is probably next if he beats Usman´´

Usman ´´He assumes he is next if he beats Buckley in this June as well´´

Belal ´´He has been talking about fighting Usman next and he really doesn´t wanna fight Shavkat and sees him as nightmare match imho and always avoids mentioning him´´

None of them should be given the TS ahead of the Nomad especially when Shavkat risked everything and took on Garry who had nothing to lose compard to Shavkat and not to forget Garry is a dangeorus contender to fight when you have a title shot already lined up but Shavkat opted to save the card instead of saying no I don´t wanna fight someone below me I will just wait for the champion? no he didn´t but he opted to save the card despite even being injured himself and now all this contenders want to just jump over him.
 
Why are people trying to get paid and look out for their families by jumping Shavkat? That's an interesting question.

Seriously though, Shavkat is next is Belal wins. Only Islam has the pull to jump him.
 
You really think a bunch of fighters are gonna go: “Oh no I shouldn’t get a shot right now. That other guy should get it, he’s better than me.”
 
Shavkat is big as hell and can't fight on short notice. He is also injured. He is supposed to fight tonight?
 
Ube said:
You really think a bunch of fighters are gonna go: “Oh no I shouldn’t get a shot right now. That other guy should get it, he’s better than me.”
Click to expand...

It´s not about being better he is just ahead of them in the line
 
NoSmilez said:
Shavkat is big as hell and can't fight on short notice. He is also injured. He is supposed to fight tonight?
Click to expand...

I know he was suppose to fight tonight but he got injured and let JDM go ahead of him so he can fight the winner once he returns in fall but then gazillions of fighters all of sudden want to skip him
 
NoSmilez said:
Shavkat is big as hell and can't fight on short notice. He is also injured. He is supposed to fight tonight?
Click to expand...

That's what disappoints me about him. He's a huge weight cutter, so he'll never take short notice fights and is frequently injured. At best he'll be an inactive champ and we'll likely see an interim belt during his reign.
 
BayArea34 said:
It´s not about being better he is just ahead of them in the line
Click to expand...

I get you, but why wouldn’t a fighter in the top 5 campaign for a shot at the title, regardless of where they are in this line you’re talking about?

Fighters know these rankings don’t mean shit and that the UFC doesn’t have a formal way of determining who gets the next title shot. It’s not an issue of disrespect, it’s a matter of pushing for opportunities in an organization that’s not really fair to begin with.
 
Just a little recency bias relax
 
Ube said:
I get you, but why wouldn’t a fighter in the top 5 campaign for a shot at the title, regardless of where they are in this line you’re talking about?

Fighters know these rankings don’t mean shit and that the UFC doesn’t have a formal way of determining who gets the next title shot. It’s not an issue of disrespect, it’s a matter of pushing for opportunities in an organization that’s not really fair to begin with.
Click to expand...

Dude basically cleaned out the division and this new wave of contenders want to jump.. Besides he is on like 8 or 9 winning streak in the WW division thats like a champion streak
 
Image

Has not fought in 6 months, looks smaller than usual and barely won his last fight.

He deserved the shot before the Garry fight but now wouldn't be mad to see him fight one more time. If Belal loses just make that fight while Islam gets the shot.
 
I hope Belal somehow pulls out a decision win tonight so Shavkat can choke his ass out in fall.. Belal is the one who has been talking to all contenders but not mentioning Shavkat because he doesn´t wanna fight him deep down he wants Brady or Usman next..

I want to see Shavkat execute this mann with a standing guillotine choke
 
BayArea34 said:
Dude basically cleaned out the division and this new wave of contenders want to jump.. Besides he is on like 8 or 9 winning streak in the WW division thats like a champion streak
Click to expand...
He is going to be out 6-9 months. I was about to post the surgery pic but some other poster got to it first. They will probably have to skip him at least for one title shot.
 
