Why is everyone acting as if Shavkat Rakhmonov retired in the WW division and want to Jump over him (Garry, Buckley, Belal, Usman, Brady, Mackhachev)

This is weird to me and kinda of disrespectful in someway. Shavkat was the number 1 contender and is still the number 1 contender. He had an injury that he needed to take care of and had a surgery in the maintime and is now getting ready to get back in again and will probably be fit to fight Belal around November-October this year which is likely the next window Belal defends if he wins tonight.



Everyone and his dog has tried to jump over Shavkat and steal his TS.



Sean Brady ´´Called for an immediate TS after slaying Leon Edwards´´



Mackachev ´´Is calling for a direct fight with JDM if JDM beats Belal´´



Garry ´´Is claiming to be next after beating Carlos Pratos´´



Buckley ´´He thinks he is probably next if he beats Usman´´



Usman ´´He assumes he is next if he beats Buckley in this June as well´´



Belal ´´He has been talking about fighting Usman next and he really doesn´t wanna fight Shavkat and sees him as nightmare match imho and always avoids mentioning him´´



None of them should be given the TS ahead of the Nomad especially when Shavkat risked everything and took on Garry who had nothing to lose compard to Shavkat and not to forget Garry is a dangeorus contender to fight when you have a title shot already lined up but Shavkat opted to save the card instead of saying no I don´t wanna fight someone below me I will just wait for the champion? no he didn´t but he opted to save the card despite even being injured himself and now all this contenders want to just jump over him.