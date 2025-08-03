Why is Corona Constantly Praised as a Good and Safe Light Beer But Tastes so Bad?

Gabe
Saturdays are for the Boys
I think that Corona belongs in the same category as Bud Light and Keystone Light. It’s praised as a safe beer that doesn’t get you too drunk but the taste though? I would rather drink almost any other beer it’s like the taste just hits you horribly and literally tastes like what I think pee tastes like. It’s not got an endearing quality so why even choose it over say? Miller Lite. Unreal. It’s offered in every bar in the world too from dive bar to five star establishment you’ll never see a place that doesn’t offer Corona. It doesn’t get better the more drunk you get either it still tastes bad the whole night.
Why does Corona at the worst get a “it’s alright” from people? It’s so bad people act like it’s a sleeper light beer.
