  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Why is Corona Constantly Praised as a Good and Safe Light Beer But Tastes so Bad?

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
Messages
12,913
Reaction score
8,263
I think that Corona belongs in the same category as Bud Light and Keystone Light. It’s praised as a safe beer that doesn’t get you too drunk but the taste though? I would rather drink almost any other beer it’s like the taste just hits you horribly and literally tastes like what I think pee tastes like. It’s not got an endearing quality so why even choose it over say? Miller Lite. Unreal. It’s offered in every bar in the world too from dive bar to five star establishment you’ll never see a place that doesn’t offer Corona. It doesn’t get better the more drunk you get either it still tastes bad the whole night.

Why does Corona at the worst get a “it’s alright” from people? It’s so bad people act like it’s a sleeper light beer.
 
Because safety sells to people who don't care about quality beer.

To the average consumer, all beer tastes like shit, it's why those ones like bud, Heineken, corona sell as much as they do.

I just want a couple of beers to get a buzz going, I don't care about the notes or flavor.
 
One man's light beer is another man's piss water. I'm a Miller lite guy but don't mind Corona. Bud light and Modelo are two of the worst toilet polishers I've had.
 
Because people like different things and Corona has found that blend that doesn't offend the most amount of people? I am not sure why this has to be repeated so often on here, but just because you don't like something or see the appeal, does not mean that literally millions of other people may have a different opinion.
 
philcrow said:
One man's light beer is another man's piss water. I'm a Miller lite guy.
Click to expand...
Truth !

EL CORINTHIAN said:
Because safety sells to people who don't care about quality beer.

To the average consumer, all beer tastes like shit, it's why those ones like bud, Heineken, corona sell as much as they do.

I just want a couple of beers to get a buzz going, I don't care about the notes or flavor.
Click to expand...

Not a beer snob, usually prefer an IPA , BUTT (Big Butt) there is IMHO only ONE flavorful light beer...

Miller Lite !
 
it's piss, everyone knows that, but they have some kind of marketing genius behind them that targets the general public that is easily influenced

anyone that has the ability to make their own choices does not choose Corona, but it's shocking how many able bodied people CAN'T make their own choices

it's for people that can't think, much like politics and social media and sport
 
Gabe said:
I think that Corona belongs in the same category as Bud Light and Keystone Light. It’s praised as a safe beer that doesn’t get you too drunk but the taste though? I would rather drink almost any other beer it’s like the taste just hits you horribly and literally tastes like what I think pee tastes like. It’s not got an endearing quality so why even choose it over say? Miller Lite. Unreal. It’s offered in every bar in the world too from dive bar to five star establishment you’ll never see a place that doesn’t offer Corona. It doesn’t get better the more drunk you get either it still tastes bad the whole night.

Why does Corona at the worst get a “it’s alright” from people? It’s so bad people act like it’s a sleeper light beer.
Click to expand...

Dude. Even Mexicans dont drink Corona. Its americans who praise it for whatever reason. Without the lime, it tastes like any other mainstream american light lager.

Mexicos best mainstream choices are Dos Equis, Sol, Modelo or Tecate. But theres a bunch that you probably havent heard of that are even better than these. I went to a hole in the wall mexican taco place outside of our resort where the waiter laughed at my friend when he asked for a Corona. "We no have...drink better".
 
Last edited:
Alcohol is paap, ji but if you must drink for acceptance, then Corona is very safe option, buddy 🙏🏾🍺

Taste is very bad, so you not drink too many. That is benefit.

IPA hit your system very hard after only 1 but taste is tempting to drink more 😵‍💫 Miller Lite too refreshing you maybe drink 12 pack then stumble to sleep 😴



Better to drink 2 or 3 Corona, regret less, suffer less, and reflect more. 👍🏾
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TempleoftheDog
Has there been a podcast/podcaster that gets as much FREE publicity as DC?
Replies
8
Views
261
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,091
Messages
57,644,425
Members
175,788
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top