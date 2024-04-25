Why is boxing still producing bigger stars than MMA?

There are 8 billion people in the world. That means that about 0.15% of the population follows him on Instagram. And approximately 99.85% of the population does not. The average person has never heard of him.





Why does Ryan Garcia have a lot of Instagram followers? He's successful, good-looking, and he has Mexican heritage. Boxing is huge in Mexico.





UFC is big business, but it's still ultimately a niche sport, and their business strategy is promoting the UFC brand rather than individual fighters.



The boxing business model is different, with a bunch of rival promoters each trying to create breakout stars.



TLDR; The UFC doesn't give a shit about creating stars. The brand is what matters.



Boxing needs to make stars to generate interest. No one tunes in to watch a random boxing match. Lots of people watch UFC without particularly caring who is fighting.