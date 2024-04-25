Why is boxing still producing bigger stars than MMA?

ChessJitsu
Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 9, 2024
- Messages
- 259
- Reaction score
- 386
Everyone in MMA is still impressed by Holloway/Gaethje and Alex Perreira but Ryan Garcia/Devin Haney was the biggest fight of the year.
Ryan Garcia is now bigger than any star in MMA (except McGregor).
Aside from him, there's Tank Davis. Who's also bigger than any star in MMA.
And of course there's Tyson Fury and Usyk.
All these guys are McGregor/Khabib level stars.
