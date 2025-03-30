Why is autocorrect still so bad?

mb23100

mb23100

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 5, 2012
Messages
34,662
Reaction score
31,162
We have all this A.I. nowadays, quantum computers, 6th generation fighters etc yet my phone still can't figure out what "thwy" was supposed to be. Instead it's busy changing actual words i meant to type into something completely different making me sound like an asshole. Dont.get.me.started.on.this.bs.either. Why is the spacebar so fu king small? Oh yeah, "fu king". I do that all the time too. The hitbox for the spacebar seems to be off. Fuck this shit.
 
It's okay sometimes. They had us start using copilot with Microsoft at work for a two week trial. It sucks, I tried it once with word and it made things sound worse... Very contrived. Then again I'm a professional writer so I can't expect an LLM to write better than I do.
 
