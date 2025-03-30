Why is autocorrect still so bad?

mb23100
Steel Belt
We have all this A.I. nowadays, quantum computers, 6th generation fighters etc yet my phone still can't figure out what "thwy" was supposed to be. Instead it's busy changing actual words i meant to type into something completely different making me sound like an asshole. Dont.get.me.started.on.this.bs.either. Why is the spacebar so fu king small? Oh yeah, "fu king". I do that all the time too. The hitbox for the spacebar seems to be off. Fuck this shit.