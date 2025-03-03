  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Why is "anti DEI" and "anti-woke" a POTUS top priority?

The Trump administration is disqualifying entire populations of qualified Americans. Why though?

We are seeing the dismissal of staff in all sectors based on race, gender and ideology. From Walmart employees to 4 star generals to FBI and CIA staff.

So how on earth do these dismissals benefit all Americans?
Can someone explain how this pays off for everyone and not just an extremely small select group of people?
 
I'm assuming it's because they want employees selected on merit and not their demographic.
 
The Trump administration is disqualifying entire populations of qualified Americans. Why though?
Because they aren't. It's a waste of money to pay people who aren't good at there jobs or whose jobs serve no benefit to the public.
 
DEI hires are automatically presumed to be retarded and incompetent.
firing them is a good thing.
 
