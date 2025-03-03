AmonTobin
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2023
- Messages
- 11,242
- Reaction score
- 20,765
The Trump administration is disqualifying entire populations of qualified Americans. Why though?
We are seeing the dismissal of staff in all sectors based on race, gender and ideology. From Walmart employees to 4 star generals to FBI and CIA staff.
So how on earth do these dismissals benefit all Americans?
Can someone explain how this pays off for everyone and not just an extremely small select group of people?
We are seeing the dismissal of staff in all sectors based on race, gender and ideology. From Walmart employees to 4 star generals to FBI and CIA staff.
So how on earth do these dismissals benefit all Americans?
Can someone explain how this pays off for everyone and not just an extremely small select group of people?