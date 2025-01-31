  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Why is Aldo often considered as one of the five best all time fighters and Cruz not?

I honestly can't see any arguments to put Aldo as a superior fighter than Cruz unless you resort to the simplistic criterion of amount of title defenses

We can agree Aldo has a better striking for a by a small margin but Cruz has a better wrestling for a big margin

Aldo is a little bit better striker. Cruz is a much better grappler
Maybe Aldo has better punch but how many victories he has by KO punch?

Unpopular opinion: Both Cruz and TJ were better fighters than Aldo
 
Both of em get obliterated by Fedor, Nogueira, Cro Cop, Barnett, Cain, Overeem, etc. They aren't top 5 fighters at shit breh
 
It's because at the time we all thought that TJ beat Cruz and was the better fighter, where as Aldo didn't have a close 2nd during his prime

Aldo was remembered as the more invincible fighter during his peak/prime with no one close, where as Cruz had closer fights and definitely wasn't better than TJ
 
I think your premise is wrong. Cruz  is considered one of the p4p goats, #1bw goat.
 
Take a gander at their entire careers back to back. This will also require actually watching the fights.

Not to say Cruz wasn't also great.
 
JayPettryMMA said:
Imagine passing off a metric like this as something that is not crucial to the legacy of a championship-caliber fighter.
I'm not speaking about legacy

I don't considerer Royce Grace a better fighter than Demian Maia or Gilbert Burns because he has a bigger legacy
 
Elegant said:
Aldo was overcome in his prime (three times)
 
Sup Dom u in mi top 8 fi certain 🚫🧢
 
DanDragon Machi said:
But and how about their skills?
Dominick probably only has him on offensive wrestling, because it was a bigger part of his game to mix in takedowns. I don't see any other areas where Dom is clearly superior. Perhaps cardio if you consider that as part of skillset, which I do.
 
DrRodentia said:
Maybe his cardio too. Dom having superior cardio that is.
 
