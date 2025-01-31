Why is Aldo often considered as one of the five best all time fighters and Cruz not?

DanDragon Machi
I honestly can't see any arguments to put Aldo as a superior fighter than Cruz unless you resort to the simplistic criterion of amount of title defenses
We can agree Aldo has a better striking for a by a small margin but Cruz has a better wrestling for a big margin
Aldo is a little bit better striker. Cruz is a much better grappler
Maybe Aldo has better punch but how many victories he has by KO punch?
Unpopular opinion: Both Cruz and TJ were better fighters than Aldo
Unpopular opinion: Both Cruz and TJ were better fighters than Aldo