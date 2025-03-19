  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why is a ranked english undefeated prospect fighting in the middle of the prelims?

What is going on? Why are they disrespecting two ranked fighters like that? Who doesn't love an all out European war?

1742407957732.jpeg

Parkin is actually undefeated with a 10-0 record and 6-0 as an amateur. Why is he fighting before 12 unraked fighters do?

I've seen similar stuff done to smaller fighters but can't remember the Hw's being done like that. This is 8 vs 13. Disgracefull.
 
mick parkin may be undefeated but he has no hype on him because of his lackluster performances against other low level HWs. His only good performance was his last fight where he ko'd brzeksi
 
svmr_db said:
The fight will probably suck, who cares.


Also the rankings aren't the end all be all when it comes to bout order for building a card.
We have HW "champs" fighting coming-out-of-and-returning-back-to-retirement old men while the Interim HW champ is defending his title against the number 1 contender. . . .until that issue is sorted, I could give a single fuck about a doughy undefeated HW fighting on the prelims. Also, there's a big chance he doesn't make it past Tybura, in which case his train is permanently derailed anyway.
 
HW decision machine, I forgot who this guy was until I remembered the horrible Usman fight. He got a KO in his last fight, but it is what it is.
 
UFC Matchmaker #1: "Who is Mick Parkin again?"

UFC Matchmaker #2: "Some fat bum."

UFC Matchmaker #1: "Okay, bury him on the prelims."
 
